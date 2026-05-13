ACI Condemns Leadership Crisis in ACF, Calls for Dialogue and Responsible Leadership

The Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity and Development Initiative (ACI) has expressed its concern over the escalating leadership crisis in the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), highlighting the negative impact it has on the image of Northern Nigeria. In a statement, ACI urged all parties involved in the dispute to put the interests of the North above personal ambitions and embrace dialogue, restraint, and constitutional order.

The Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity and Development Initiative (ACI) has strongly condemned the ongoing leadership crisis at the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), stating that it is causing embarrassment and ridicule to Northern Nigeria .

The group has expressed concern over differing public opinions, accusations, and conflicts within the ACF, and described it as a public spectacle. ACI also highlighted that the ACF crisis is coming at a difficult time for the North, particularly due to serious challenges such as insecurity, poverty, unemployment, inadequate education, economic hardship, and weakened social cohesion





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Northern Nigeria Arewa Consultative Forum Leadership Crisis Embarrassing Development Public Ridicule Political Mockery Factional Disputes Security Pauperism Unemployment Education Economic Hardship Regional Unity

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