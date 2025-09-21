ACI Calls for Decisive Action to Address Insecurity in Northern Nigeria

The Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity and Development Initiative (ACI) urges the Nigerian government to move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action to address the escalating insecurity in the northern region, including killings, kidnappings, and destruction of livelihoods. The ACI emphasizes the importance of dialogue, justice, and community-driven peacebuilding.

The Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity and Development Initiative (ACI) has issued a strong call to the Federal Government, urging decisive action beyond mere rhetoric to address the escalating killings, kidnappings, and destruction of livelihoods plaguing the northern region of Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday, during the commemoration of the 2025 International Day of Peace, the Director General of ACI, Dr Abdullahi Idris, emphasized that the pervasive insecurity demands concrete measures rather than superficial pronouncements. The initiative unequivocally rejects division and advocates for the celebration of diversity, the constructive resolution of grievances, and the fostering of mutual respect among communities. Dr Idris underscored the long-standing history of peaceful coexistence among northerners of various faiths, ethnicities, and cultural backgrounds, cautioning against allowing self-serving politicians or those profiting from conflict to sow discord and division. He declared that dialogue must replace exclusion and stressed that history would hold Northern leaders accountable if they fail to take resolute action to stem the tide of killings, kidnappings, and violent conflicts that are devastating the region. He pointed out the detrimental impact of silence and selective engagement by leaders, which has exacerbated insecurity in states such as Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, and Benue.\Dr. Idris expressed deep concern over the contrasting actions of some elites, who, while communities face relentless terror from armed groups, prioritize elaborate ceremonies instead of convening serious, solution-focused summits to address the ongoing crises. He emphatically stated that the era of complacency is over and that the time for immediate action has arrived, adding that history will not forgive inaction when decisive action is desperately needed. Furthermore, the ACI Director General voiced particular worry regarding the perceived reluctance of security agencies to act decisively on available intelligence, thereby leaving state governors with limited resources and citizens vulnerable and abandoned. He called upon all Northerners to reject division, reminding them of the centuries of peaceful coexistence among people of diverse faiths and ethnicities. He made it clear that genuine peace encompasses not only the absence of conflict but also the presence of justice, opportunity, and dignity for all citizens. Dr. Idris implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Northern governors to recognize the urgency of the situation by personally visiting victims of violence, equipping security agencies with the resources and authority to act on credible intelligence, and demonstrating genuine leadership in addressing the security challenges.\In conclusion, Dr. Idris reiterated the ACI's unwavering commitment to mobilizing enlightenment campaigns throughout the North to promote good governance, active citizenship, and community-driven peacebuilding initiatives. He issued a clear and compelling appeal, urging immediate action to secure peace in the North, in Nigeria as a whole, and throughout the world. He declared a need for leaders to step up and protect citizens. The ACI believes that lasting peace can only be built on a foundation of justice, opportunity, and dignity, and it remains dedicated to fostering a society where all citizens can live in safety and prosperity. The organization will continue its efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation, and sustainable development, working in collaboration with communities, government agencies, and other stakeholders to create a more peaceful and just society for all. The ACI's vision is to build a cohesive and prosperous North, where diversity is celebrated, grievances are addressed constructively, and communities live in harmony. This requires proactive leadership, effective governance, and a commitment to the well-being of all citizens. The ACI believes that by working together, the people of the North can overcome the challenges they face and build a brighter future for generations to come. This is in line with the international community’s efforts to support peaceful co-existence and human security





