Achievers University Reveals N457m Fraud in Students' Fees Payment Audit Exercise

The exercise required every student to appear before an investigative committee as the fraud took place in the 2023/2024, 2024/2025, and 2025/2026 academic sessions. The fraudulent activities affected three academic sections and involved eleven members of staff and 34 students as agents of the mastermind.

Achievers University , Owo, Ondo State, has disclosed that it concluded the Students' Fees Payment Audit Exercise on Friday, revealing that some members of staff and students had defrauded the varsity of N457,508,645.00.

The accused persons were found to have hacked into the students' payment portal and lured 320 students into paying their fees into the personal accounts of a female worker, while the accused cleared their bills on the university portal to enable the students to obtain their financial clearance





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Achievers University Students' Fees Payment Audit Exercise Fraud Hacked Into The Students' Payment Portal Personal Accounts Of A Female Worker Cleared Their Bills On The University Portal Investigative Committee Academic Sessions Members Of Staff Students Agents Mastermind Students' Disciplinary Committee Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee Council Transparency Exhibition Of Absolute Transparency Investigation Dissemination Of Information Rumour Mongering Misinformation Whatsapp Tinubu Polls Presidential Ticket

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