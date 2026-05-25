Achievers University in Owo, Ondo state, reveals N457.5m student fees fraud

A former Achievers University staff member and some students defrauded the institution of N457,508,645, hacking into the school's payment portal and deceiving students into making payments into the account of the staff member. The staff member cleared the students' outstanding fees, allowing them access to their clearances. The investigation revealed that the crime was committed during three academic sessions and affected 320 students. The school will also review the payments made by students who graduated from the institution since 2024.

A former Achievers University staff member and some students defrauded the institution of N457,508,645, hacking into the school's payment portal and deceiving students into making payments into the account of the staff member.

The staff member cleared the students' outstanding fees, allowing them access to their clearances. The investigation revealed that the crime was committed during three academic sessions and affected 320 students. The staff member was a former student of the university who resigned in April 2025. Eleven members of staff and 34 students were used as agents of the fraudulent activities.

The six students indicted with the staff and the 320 who paid the fees will be referred to the students' disciplinary committee. The school will also review the payments made by students who graduated from the institution since 2024





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Achievers University Owo Ondo State Student Fees Fraud Hacking Into The School's Payment Portal Deceiving Students Clearing Students' Outstanding Fees Students' Disciplinary Committee Payments Made By Students Who Graduated From T

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