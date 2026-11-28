Alliance for Civic Values and Youth Development praises NYSC DG Olakunle Nafiu for improving security and expanding skills programs for corps members.

The Alliance for Civic Values and Youth Development has publicly commended the Nigerian Youth Service Corps and its leadership for their sustained contributions to nation-building and the development of critical sectors within the Nigerian economy. This formal recognition was issued in a statement released in Abuja by the group's National Coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Musa. The organization described the Scheme as one of the most resilient national institutions established in the aftermath of the civil war. It emphasized that the initiative has remained a major platform for national integration, youth mobilisation, and grassroots development for more than five decades.

Corps Members Fill Critical Education and Healthcare Gaps

The group specifically highlighted the vital contributions of corps members to the education and healthcare sectors, noting that their services have helped address severe manpower shortages in rural and underserved communities across the nation. Musa explained that corps members serving as teachers have successfully filled staffing gaps in public schools. This effort has ensured that pupils in communities with limited access to qualified teachers continue to receive essential education. Furthermore, medical corps members have provided free consultations, treatment, and other essential services to people in remote communities who previously lacked such access.

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By deploying young graduates as teachers in classrooms that would otherwise lack qualified instructors, and as doctors and health workers in communities that struggle with access to medical services, the Scheme has become a quiet but powerful engine of development. The statement underscored how these individual contributions aggregate into significant national progress. It argued that the presence of these young professionals in critical roles has stabilized public service delivery in areas that are often neglected by larger administrative structures.

Nafiu's Leadership Focuses on Welfare and Security Reforms

ACCYD also praised the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, for what it described as purposeful leadership since he assumed office. The alliance noted his clear focus on corps members' welfare and security, which it views as central to the Scheme's continued effectiveness. His tenure has been marked by the expansion of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, aimed at enhancing the employability of graduates. Additionally, the introduction of pilot telehealth training for medical corps members was highlighted as a significant step toward improving the quality of healthcare services provided during service year.

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The group highlighted the Scheme's collaboration with security agencies to protect corps members, particularly in the context of recent electoral activities. It noted that the Scheme had secured additional insurance coverage in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission for corps members who serve as ad hoc electoral personnel. ACCYD stated that these measures demonstrate the leadership's firm commitment to the safety of young Nigerians serving the country during high-risk periods.

Digitalisation and Administrative Efficiency Drive Modernisation

Further commendation was directed at the digitalisation of corps members' identity cards and the plans to introduce more convenient registration processes. The group described these reforms as critical steps towards improving administrative efficiency and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks. By streamlining these processes, the administration aims to enhance the overall experience for participants and reduce administrative overheads. This shift toward digital systems is viewed as a modernisation effort that aligns the Scheme with contemporary technological standards.

ACCYD also welcomed the Director-General's call for corps members to contribute to their host communities while remaining politically neutral. The group noted that the introduction of an emergency response application and stronger partnerships with security agencies have reinforced efforts to protect corps members. These technological and operational upgrades are designed to provide immediate support in case of emergencies, thereby enhancing the safety net for participants.

Broader Contributions to Community Development and Social Cohesion

Beyond education and healthcare, the group noted that corps members have contributed to community development through agricultural initiatives, infrastructure projects, and civic education. These activities have strengthened social cohesion and demonstrated the role of young Nigerians in national development. The alliance emphasized that the Scheme's emphasis on discipline, patriotism, skills acquisition, and self-reliance is helping to prepare young Nigerians for responsible citizenship. This holistic approach ensures that participants leave the Scheme not just with experience, but with a strengthened sense of civic duty.

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The Director-General's engagement with former directors-general and visits to orientation camps across the country were also praised. These actions reflect his commitment to building on the achievements of his predecessors while fostering a culture of continuity and respect within the institution. Such engagement helps to maintain institutional knowledge and ensures that reforms are grounded in historical context and proven practices.

Call for Sustained Government Support and Infrastructure Investment

The alliance urged federal and state governments, the private sector, and civil society organisations to provide more support for the Scheme. It called for improved infrastructure in orientation camps, better allowances where possible, and greater recognition of corps members' contributions to critical sectors. The group stressed that the Scheme's contributions to education, healthcare, and rural development remained invaluable and deserved continued support from all stakeholders. It further urged the Federal Government to sustain ongoing reforms and ensure adequate funding and protection for the NYSC.

By advocating for these structural and financial improvements, ACCYD aims to secure the long-term viability and impact of the National Youth Service Corps. The group believes that with enhanced support, the Scheme can continue to serve as a pivotal instrument for national integration and youth empowerment. The continued collaboration between the government, security agencies, and civil society is seen as essential for maintaining the momentum of these positive developments.