Accra Reset: Ghana Rejoins Call for Sovereignty in Global Health Governance

The Accra Reset agenda seeks to reshape development and global health systems around national sovereignty, coordinated execution, domestic capacity, and regional cooperation. The Accra Reset Sovereign Health Agenda comprises the Reform Observatory and the Health Investment National Gateways Enabler (HINGE) mechanism to promote locally led health programs.

The push for restructured global health governance and financing has gained momentum in the aftermath of the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA79) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Leaders called for a sovereign, country-led approach to healthcare delivery and reform. During the Accra Reset High-Level Dialogue, Ghanaian President John Mahama announced the next phase of the Accra Reset agenda through the High-Level Panel on Global Health Architecture and Governance (HLP-GHAG), established to propose reforms to global health systems and financing structures. Two additional pillars were launched: the Reform Observatory (RIO) and the Health Investment National Gateways Enabler (HINGE) mechanism.

These initiatives aim to support implementation, track reforms, and drive investments into locally led health programs





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Accra Reset Ghana Global Health Governance Sovereign Approach National Sovereignty Coordination Execution Domestic Capacity Regional Cooperation

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