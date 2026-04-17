Accord Party Sets April 25 Deadline for 2027 Election Aspirants

The Accord Party has announced a firm deadline of April 25, 2026, for individuals seeking nomination and expression of interest forms for elective offices in the upcoming 2027 general elections. The party has also finalized nomination fees for various positions and scheduled its primary elections for May 21.

The Accord Party has officially declared April 25, 2026, as the definitive closing date for the acquisition of nomination and expression of interest forms, signaling a critical juncture for all prospective candidates aspiring to represent the party in elective offices. This decisive announcement was made by Dele Oladeji, the state chairman of the Accord Party in Lagos, through a formal statement released on Friday. The party is diligently working to ensure that all necessary preparations and logistical frameworks are robustly in place in anticipation of the highly anticipated 2027 general elections, a sentiment underscored by Oladeji during his address.

This significant disclosure was made subsequent to the conclusion of the Accord Party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which convened in Abuja on Wednesday. At this crucial gathering, the party leadership successfully reached consensus on a number of pivotal pre-election activities. These deliberations encompassed the determination of nomination fees, the scheduling of primary election dates, and the official adoption of the primary election mode that the Accord Party will employ.

The established fee structure reflects a tiered approach based on the level of office being sought. For governorship aspirants, the nomination form is set at N10 million, with the expression of interest form priced at N5 million. Senatorial hopefuls will need to remit N5 million for the nomination form and N2.5 million for the expression of interest form. Aspirants targeting a seat in the House of Representatives are required to pay N3.5 million for nomination and N1.5 million for expression of interest. At the state level, individuals vying for positions in the State House of Assembly will face a nomination fee of N1 million and an expression of interest fee of N500,000.

Oladeji explicitly reiterated the impending closure of the electoral window on April 25, emphasizing that membership registration and the purchase of nomination forms will both conclude on April 26, thereby creating a tight but clear timeline for potential candidates. He passionately advocated for the Accord Party, stating, Accord is the party to vote for. If you desire a change in governance, then you need to change the party that will govern Lagos State from 2027. Accord is making a clarion call for patriotic change agents to join the party, contest and win, to be involved in the governance of Lagos State.

Furthermore, Oladeji extended a strong assurance to both current and potential members, as well as staunch supporters of the party. He pledged that the Accord Party is committed to implementing significant reforms aimed at tackling and ultimately eradicating what he described as bad leadership across the entirety of Nigeria, positioning the party as a vanguard for positive change.

The party chairman also provided a definitive date for the internal selection process, announcing that the primary elections for the Accord Party are scheduled to commence on May 21. This strategic timeline allows ample opportunity for aspirants to complete their applications and for the party to conduct a fair and transparent nomination process before the general election campaign period fully commences. The party's proactive approach signifies its readiness and determination to field strong candidates and present a compelling platform for the 2027 electoral contest, with a particular focus on instituting transformative governance and offering a viable alternative for electorates seeking a departure from the status quo





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