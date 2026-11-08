Accord Party Leaders Accused of Withholding N50 Million Mobilization Funds in Osun

Supporters of the Accord Party in Osun State claim leaders withheld N50 million allocated for the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, sparking allegations of financial mismanagement.

Members and supporters of the Accord Party in Osun State have voiced intense anger regarding the alleged non-payment of N50 million in mobilization funds. The dispute centers on the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement programme, which was organized to support the party ahead of its state-level activities. Participants allege that party leadership failed to distribute the allocated money despite their active involvement in mobilizing supporters and various interest groups.

Allocation Dispute and Financial Breakdown

The controversy stems from a reported N100 million mobilization budget that was set aside for both the All Progressives Congress and the Accord Party. This total amount was divided equally, with each political entity expected to receive N50 million to facilitate the mobilization of their respective members. The funds were specifically designated to cover activities involving different interest groups within the two political parties during the exercise.

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An organizer of the programme, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the arrangement required both parties to receive equal allocations. The stated goal was to ensure that the mobilization of supporters for each party was adequately funded. However, the actual distribution of these funds has become the center of a significant disagreement between the movement coordinators and the party's grassroots members.

Accusations Against Party Leadership

Several individuals who participated in the exercise stated they have yet to receive any compensation for their efforts. One aide to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who mobilized a support group for the event, expressed deep disappointment. The aide confirmed that their group responded to the mobilization request but received zero payments from the promised funds.

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Student groups have also joined the complaints, with a member of the National Association of Nigerian Students in the South-West claiming their constituency was left unpaid. This student leader accused some Accord leaders of withholding the funds meant for the mobilization exercise. He described the situation as particularly disappointing, noting that students and other supporters had committed significant time and resources to ensure adequate participation in the rallies.

Movement Coordinator Dismisses Central Withholding Claims

Timothy Olanrewaju, the state coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, has firmly dismissed suggestions that the funds were withheld at the central level. Olanrewaju insisted that the money had been fully released to the respective parties and argued that those complaining should direct their grievances to their own party leaders. He emphasized that the responsibility for distributing the money lay with the party structures that received the allocations.

Olanrewaju revealed that the calculations for the mobilization were set at N80,000 per bus and N10,000 for each person in an 18-seater bus. He noted that the 5,000 people expected from the Accord contingent did not meet the projected numbers, relying instead on extra mobilization from their own end. He also clarified that he was not given any mobilization allocation for himself, as his role was part of the APC slots.

State Chairman Denies Involvement in Fund Management

Pastor Victor Akande, the Osun State Chairman of the Accord Party, has distanced himself from the controversy, stating he was unaware of the alleged allocation. Akande explained that he had no direct involvement in the committee responsible for the mobilization arrangement and that the money did not pass through his hands. He added that nobody had formally approached him with a complaint regarding the alleged non-payment.

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Accord Party officials maintain that if the funds were indeed released, those responsible for organizing the mobilization should have ensured participants received their payments. The party leadership continues to face pressure from its supporters, who demand transparency and accountability regarding the missing N50 million. The situation remains tense as participants await either payment or a concrete explanation from the party hierarchy.