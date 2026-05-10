Accord Party Leader's Son Killed by Gunmen in Osun State

The son of the Accord Party's women leader has been killed by unknown gunmen in the Irewole Local Government Area of Osun state. The incident has sparked a blame game between the campaign organizations of Governor Ademola Adeleke and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state.

Kolade Eluyera, the son of the Accord Party 's women leader has been killed by some unknown gunmen. Eluyera was shot during an attack by the gunmen in the Irewole Local Government Area of Osun state on Friday night.

Residents said the gunmen targeted the victim near the Onireke Mosque in Ikire where he was shot. The incident has also instigated a blame game between the campaign organisations of Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the State. According to the spokesperson for the Imole campaign council of Adeleke, Pelumi Olajengbesi, Eluyera was killed by thugs linked to the APC in the state.

He also accused members and leaders of the opposition party in Osun of fueling political tension in the state. However, in his reaction, Kola Olabisi, co-chairman (print) of the media and publicity committee for the Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji Governorship Election Campaign Council, dismissed the allegation as unfounded. Olabisi called on the police to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation devoid of any form of political interference.

Also confirming the incident, Abiodun Ojelabi, the spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, said the deceased's body was recovered in Ikire with gunshot wounds. Ojelabi said that investigations are ongoing, and that the Commissioner of Police has deployed additional personnel to the area to restore normalcy and bring the perpetrators to justice





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Accord Party Ademola Adeleke Bola Oyebamiji All Progressives Congress Gunmen Irewole Local Government Area Osun State Onireke Mosque Pelumi Olajengbesi Kola Olabisi Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji Governorship Election Campaign Imole Campaign Council Of Adeleke Gunshot Wounds Thugs Linked To The APC Political Tension Political Interference Thorough And Impartial Investigation Additional Personnel Restore Normalcy Bring The Perpetrators To Justice

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