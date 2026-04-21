Accord Party Factions Clash at INEC Headquarters Over Leadership Dispute

Members of the Accord Party protest at INEC headquarters, demanding the recognition of Professor Christopher Imumolen as national chairman in accordance with existing court orders.

Tensions escalated at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja on Tuesday as members of the Accord Party staged a high-profile protest. The demonstration was organized to demand that the electoral body immediately recognize Professor Christopher Imumolen as the legitimate national chairman of the party.

Carrying placards and submitting a formal petition to the commission, the protesters argued that the commission has repeatedly ignored binding judicial directives that affirm Imumolen leadership. This standoff highlights a deepening crisis within the political party, which has been plagued by factionalism and legal disputes that threaten its stability and participation in future electoral processes. Speaking at the protest, Professor Imumolen, who was the party's presidential candidate in the previous general election, expressed deep frustration with the commission regarding what he termed a selective approach to the enforcement of court orders. He drew a sharp comparison between the Accord Party’s situation and other political organizations like the African Democratic Congress, where the commission promptly implemented court rulings. Imumolen argued that by maintaining the leadership credentials of the Maxwell Mgbudem-led faction on its official website, the commission is essentially overstepping its mandate and acting as an arbiter in internal party affairs rather than a neutral regulatory body. He emphasized that court orders are not merely advisory suggestions but legally binding mandates that must be respected to preserve the rule of law within the democratic framework of Nigeria. The former presidential candidate specifically noted that the continued recognition of the rival faction has emboldened them to illegally dismiss state chairmen who remain loyal to the court-sanctioned leadership structure. The list of affected states where leadership disputes are currently undermining the party's cohesion is extensive, spanning from Zamfara and Borno in the North to Lagos, Ondo, and Delta in the South. Imumolen insisted that these state chapters held valid congresses and that their leaders possess clear legal standing that the commission continues to disregard. The protesters demand that the commission immediately purge the name of Maxwell Mgbudem from its records and update its digital and physical databases to reflect the reality of the court-ordered leadership. During the interaction with the protesters, INEC National Commissioner Abdullahi Zuru acknowledged the receipt of the petition and promised that the commission would review the documents. However, the protesters remain skeptical, warning that any further delay in complying with the judiciary would not only disenfranchise legitimate party members but also place the electoral commission in direct conflict with the constitutional order it is sworn to protect. As the political landscape in Nigeria remains volatile, this specific dispute serves as a significant case study on the limits of administrative power versus judicial authority in the management of political parties, leaving stakeholders to wonder how the commission will navigate the conflicting legal realities presented to them





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