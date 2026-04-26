Accord Party Denounces Unauthorized Use of Name in Opposition Coalition

The Accord Party has disassociated itself from a recent Ibadan meeting where opposition parties discussed a unified presidential candidate for 2027, stating its name and logo were used without permission. The party, led by Professor Chris Imumolen, threatens legal action and insists on maintaining its independent stance in the upcoming elections.

The Accord Party has firmly distanced itself from a recent gathering of opposition parties held in Ibadan, where a consensus was reportedly reached to field a unified presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

In a strongly worded statement released by the party’s National Secretary, Mukhtar Abdallah, the Accord Party vehemently denied any participation or prior knowledge of the meeting. The core of the party’s grievance lies in the unauthorized use of its name and official logo during the proceedings, which it has labeled as a deliberate act of political impersonation rather than a simple mistake or oversight.

The Ibadan meeting, as reported, drew representatives from several political parties including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a number of other political groups. Following the discussions, these parties publicly announced their intention to coalesce around a single candidate to mount a challenge against the incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 presidential race.

However, the Accord Party, under the leadership of Professor Chris Imumolen, has unequivocally stated that it was not a party to any such agreement or alliance. The party leadership has emphasized that no authorization was given for the utilization of its identity within the context of the Ibadan meeting. The Accord Party’s statement underscored the seriousness of the situation, explicitly characterizing the incident as a deliberate misrepresentation and not merely an accidental inclusion.

The party has made it clear that it will not be coerced or pressured into joining any coalition or alliance that it has not willingly and independently consented to. Beyond the issue of unauthorized use of its name, the party has also raised concerns regarding the overall credibility and legitimacy of the newly formed coalition.

The Accord Party questioned how a group purportedly seeking to present a united front could resort to falsely associating itself with a party that was not even present or involved in its deliberations. This action, the party argues, casts a shadow of doubt over the coalition’s integrity and its stated objectives.

The party reiterated its unwavering commitment to actively participating in the 2027 elections, but emphasized its intention to do so as an independent entity, presenting its own presidential candidate and pursuing its own distinct political agenda. The Accord Party is resolute in its determination to avoid being relegated to a minor role or a mere appendage within a hastily constructed and potentially unreliable coalition.

The party’s focus remains firmly fixed on building its own momentum and presenting a viable alternative to the existing political landscape. Professor Chris Imumolen, the leader of the Accord Party, has issued a formal demand to the organizers of the Ibadan meeting, requesting a comprehensive explanation within a 48-hour timeframe regarding the unauthorized use of the party’s name. He has explicitly warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response will inevitably lead to the initiation of legal proceedings.

The Accord Party has signaled its readiness to vigorously defend its identity, its independence, and its right to self-determination. It has made it abundantly clear that it will not tolerate any attempts by external actors to exploit its platform or leverage its reputation for their own political advantage. The party views the incident as a serious breach of trust and a blatant disregard for its autonomy.

The Accord Party is prepared to pursue all available legal avenues to protect its interests and ensure that its identity is not misappropriated in the future. This firm stance underscores the party’s commitment to maintaining its integrity and establishing itself as a credible and independent force in Nigerian politics.

The party believes that a strong and independent Accord Party is essential for fostering a healthy and competitive democratic environment, and it will not allow anyone to undermine its efforts to achieve this goal. The party’s leadership is confident that it will successfully navigate this challenge and emerge stronger and more determined than ever before





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