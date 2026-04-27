Accord Party Denounces Unauthorized Use of Identity in Opposition Coalition

A faction of the Accord Party has disassociated itself from a recent coalition meeting of opposition parties in Ibadan, alleging that its name and logo were used without consent. The party insists on maintaining its independence and fielding its own presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

A significant rift has emerged within the Nigerian political landscape following a coalition meeting of opposition parties held in Ibadan . A faction of the Accord Party , led by Chris Imumolen , has vehemently denied any participation in the summit and alleges that its name and logo were used without authorization.

This denial casts a shadow over the coalition’s stated goal of presenting a unified presidential candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections. The Accord Party faction, through its National Secretary Muktar Abdallah, issued a strong statement asserting its independence and its firm intention to field its own presidential candidate.

They have demanded a public explanation from the meeting’s conveners within 48 hours regarding the unauthorized use of their party’s identity, threatening legal action if no satisfactory response is provided. The Ibadan meeting reportedly drew prominent figures from various opposition parties, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Governor Seyi Makinde, David Mark, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Rauf Aregbesola.

The coalition’s communiqué outlined plans for a consensus candidate, jointly agreed upon and supported by all participating parties. However, the Accord Party’s denial raises serious questions about the legitimacy and transparency of this process. Mr. Imumolen characterized the inclusion of the Accord Party’s flag as a deliberate act of “political impersonation and misrepresentation,” dismissing any suggestion that it was a simple oversight.

He emphasized that the party had not authorized the use of its name, symbol, or platform in any such arrangement, and that it remains entirely separate from alliances involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The faction believes that the unauthorized use of their identity undermines the credibility of the coalition and suggests a desperate attempt to bolster its perceived strength.

The Accord Party’s stance underscores a growing trend of independent political maneuvering as Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections. Mr. Imumolen reiterated the party’s commitment to contesting the elections on its own terms, presenting a presidential candidate under its own banner. He stressed that the Accord Party will actively safeguard its identity, structure, and political independence, resisting any attempts to co-opt its platform for political expediency.

The party intends to engage with the Nigerian electorate directly, articulating its own vision for the country without relying on “manufactured alignments” or “backdoor coalitions. ” This firm declaration signals a rejection of the coalition’s approach and a determination to forge its own path to power. The situation highlights the complexities of opposition politics in Nigeria and the challenges of building a unified front against the dominant APC.

The coming days will be crucial as the Accord Party awaits a response from the Ibadan meeting’s organizers and prepares to defend its political integrity. The potential legal battle could further complicate the landscape and potentially unravel the coalition’s carefully laid plans. The incident serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of transparency and consent in political alliances and the potential consequences of unauthorized representation





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