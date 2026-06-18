Accord Party Denies Candidate Withdrawal as PDP Courts Party Insiders Ahead of Ekiti Gubernatorial Election

The Accord Party refutes rumors that its candidate Opeyemi Falegan has stepped down for the PDP, while the PDP highlights endorsements from Accord figures and other smaller parties. Meanwhile, the ADC rallies supporters and emphasizes its ward‑level network as the vote‑rich Saturday election approaches.

The Ekiti State chapter of the Accord Party has firmly rejected rumours that its governorship candidate, Opeyemi Falegan , has withdrawn from the upcoming off‑cycle election to throw his support behind the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) candidate, Wole Oluyede .

In an interview with Premium Times, state chairman Adeniji Philip dismissed the claims as baseless, describing them as "information from the blues" and urging voters to ignore the false narrative. Philip affirmed that Falegan remains committed to his own campaign and will be on the ballot on Saturday, underscoring the party's resolve to contest the race independently.

The Accord Party's stance reflects a broader pattern of political maneuvering in Ekiti as parties scramble to consolidate support ahead of the tightly contested governorship poll. While the Accord leadership insists that its candidate has not formally endorsed any rival, the PDP campaign has openly highlighted the backing it has received from certain members of the Accord hierarchy.

The Oluyede campaign team acknowledged that a handful of Accord leaders, including the party's deputy governorship candidate Bayo Omoniyi, have announced their personal support for the PDP contender. Campaign spokesperson Idowu Adelusi clarified that these endorsements do not constitute an official endorsement from the Accord Party itself, but nevertheless represent a strategic boost for the PDP.

Adelusi pointed to the alignment of several smaller parties - the New Nigeria Peoples Party, the National Democratic Congress and the Young Progressives Party - which have also thrown their weight behind Oluyede. He argued that the convergence of these groups would create a formidable coalition capable of securing victory on election day. The PDP, buoyed by these cross‑party alliances, expressed confidence that the aggregated support would translate into a decisive win in the gubernatorial contest.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been rallying its base in Ekiti, culminating in a high‑profile flag‑handing ceremony for its governorship candidate, Dare Bejide, during a grand finale rally in Ado‑Ekiti. Party leader Mr Mark presented the official party flag to Bejide, urging supporters to turn out in large numbers on Saturday and promising a celebratory return to the rally venue after a successful election.

Bejide highlighted the extensive grassroots network his party has built across the state's 177 wards, describing the ADC coalition as the strongest in any Nigerian state. He emphasized that the party's presence in every local government area would be a decisive factor in mobilising voters. As the campaign trail winds down, attention turns to the logistical realities of the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reports that 1,059,360 voters are registered in Ekiti, with 1,028,929 Permanent Voter Cards already collected. Historical turnout patterns, however, suggest that voter participation may remain modest; in the 2022 gubernatorial election, only 360,753 votes were cast out of 989,224 registered voters.

Political analysts have identified several populous local government areas - Ado‑Ekiti, Ikole, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Oye and Ikere - as critical battlegrounds that could tip the balance in favour of any candidate who successfully mobilises its electorate. The upcoming election will therefore serve as a litmus test for each party's grassroots mobilisation capacity and its ability to translate organizational strength into votes





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Ekiti State Accord Party Opeyemi Falegan Wole Oluyede PDP ADC Dare Bejide INEC Gubernatorial Election Political Alliances

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