Accord Party Crisis Deepens in Oyo as Factions Produce Parallel Governorship Candidates

A profound leadership crisis has divided Nigeria's Accord Party, leading to the conduct of two separate governorship primaries in Oyo state and the emergence of two conflicting candidates. Factions supporting different national executives have clashed, prompting the recognized national chairman, Chris Imumolen, to nullify the exercises and promise a new, unified primary.

The Accord Party , a political entity in Nigeria, is currently embroiled in a significant leadership crisis that has manifested in the state of Oyo. The situation escalated following the conduct of parallel governorship primary elections, a clear indication of deep-seated factionalism within the party's structure.

One faction, reportedly aligned with Maxwell Mgbudem and monitored by Adebukola Ajaja, the national secretary, and officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Olakunle Busari, also known as "Gudugudu," as the winner. In a directly contradictory development, another faction circulated information on the social media platform X, announcing Oriyomi Hamzat as the victor of their own primary exercise.

This rival faction claimed its process was driven by broad grassroots support, although it failed to provide any specific vote counts or detailed results to substantiate its claim. The emergence of two different candidates from what are essentially the same party's primary exercises has thrown the party into a state of public confusion and turmoil.

Chris Imumolen, who asserts his position as the authentic national chairman of the Accord Party, has firmly rejected the legitimacy of both primaries conducted by the Mgbudem-aligned faction. In a formal statement, Imumolen declared that neither Busari nor Hamzat holds a valid mandate as the party's governorship candidate for Oyo state. He characterized the entire episode as a stark reflection of "institutional confusion, greed, money politics and weak leadership" within the opposing faction.

Imumolen stated that the duplicitous outcomes from the same electoral process have subjected the party to public ridicule and have, in fact, validated the long-held concerns of numerous party members regarding the discipline, legitimacy, and overall credibility of the rival group. To address the misconduct, Imumolen announced the formation of a disciplinary committee tasked with investigating the actions of key figures, specifically Maxwell Mgbudem and Adebukola Ajaja, in relation to the primaries.

Looking forward, Imumolen assured party stakeholders and members in Oyo state that the national leadership he represents will organize a fresh, transparent, and unified primary election. This new primary is intended to produce a single, legitimate governorship candidate that can be presented to the electorate. He reiterated the commitment of his faction to the core principles of internal democracy, justice, and the rule of law, asserting that these values will not be sacrificed for selfish interests.

Imumolen concluded by urging all members to maintain calm and remain steadfast as collective efforts are directed toward rebuilding and repositioning the Accord Party effectively ahead of the crucial 2027 general elections. This internal strife underscores the volatile nature of Nigeria's multi-party system and the challenges smaller parties face in maintaining unity and credible internal processes





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Accord Party Oyo State Primaries Faction Chris Imumolen Maxwell Mgbudem Olakunle Busari Oriyomi Hamzat INEC Leadership Crisis 2027 Elections

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