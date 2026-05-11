Accord Party condemns gruesome killing of party leader’s son, calls for justice in Osun

The Accord Party has denounced the political murder of Kolade Eluyera, son of its Osun Woman Leader, and demanded urgent action from security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. National Chairman Maxwell Mgbuden condemned the attack as a violent attempt to silence opposition voices, highlighting the family’s grief and the broader implications for democracy in Osun. He praised Governor Adeleke’s leadership despite acts of political sabotage and pledged his party’s support for a peaceful, issue-based election.

The Accord Party has strongly condemned the tragic killing of Kolade Eluyera , the son of its Woman Leader in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

The party’s National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbuden, issued a statement in Abuja on Monday, labeling the killing as gruesome, barbaric, and politically motivated. He expressed outrage that the young man was murdered in an attempt to silence his mother, a prominent woman leader in the Accord Party. Mgbuden emphasized that Eluyera’s only transgression was exercising his constitutional right to freedom of association, a right that should never cost a life.

The national chairman conveyed deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the family and praying for strength during this difficult time. He characterized Eluyera’s death as a sacrifice in the collective struggle for a better Osun, urging security agencies to swiftly arrest and prosecute those responsible, underscoring that justice must prevail for every citizen. Mgbuden called on security forces to fulfill their statutory duties rigorously to prevent further violence and political unrest.

Rejecting the politics of bitterness and violence, he pledged to resist forces seeking to destabilize the state, pointing to opposition’s alleged history of poor governance, oppression, and marginalization as reasons for its electoral downfall. He praised Governor Ademola Adeleke for delivering democratic dividends despite alleged sabotage, asserting that the people of Osun remain united behind the governor in building a prosperous future.

Mgbuden reaffirmed the party’s support for Adeleke’s re-election in August, arguing that continuity would ensure the sustainability of pro-people policies and development projects. He urged Osun residents to reject garrison politics, protect their votes, and embrace issue-based politics for a transparent and progressive democracy





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Accord Party Kolade Eluyera Political Violence Osun Governorship Election Governor Ademola Adeleke

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fatai Owoseni Launches Gubernatorial Bid for Accord Party TicketOwoseni, a former Police Commissioner and Special Adviser on Security Matters, announces his intention to run for the governorship of Oyo State as an Accord Party candidate.

Read more »

APC, Accord trade blame over Osun killingAbiodun Ojelabi, spokesperson of the police command in Osun, confirmed that a man was shot dead in Ikire in the early hours of Saturday.

Read more »

Accord Party Leader's Son Killed by Gunmen in Osun StateThe son of the Accord Party's women leader has been killed by unknown gunmen in the Irewole Local Government Area of Osun state. The incident has sparked a blame game between the campaign organizations of Governor Ademola Adeleke and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state.

Read more »

Accord condemns killing of LG woman leader’s son by political thugs in OsunAccord has condemned the killing of Kolade Eluyera, son of the party's Woman Leader in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State on Friday. Eluyera was reportedly killed on Friday near Onireke Mosque in Ikire.

Read more »