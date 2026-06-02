Accord Party Candidate Calls for Regional and Global Cooperation to End Insurgency in Nigeria and Sahel

Gbenga Olawepo-Hassim, Accord Party presidential candidate, urges Nigeria to seek regional inputs and global cooperation to combat insurgency, citing recent Oyo abduction and complex Sahel crisis.

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hassim, has called for regional inputs and global cooperation to end insurgency in Nigeria and the Sahel region.

Speaking on a national television program, Olawepo-Hassim emphasized that Nigeria cannot tackle its security challenges in isolation. He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts with neighboring countries such as Niger, Chad, Mali, and Burkina Faso, as well as major global powers like Russia and France. According to him, the crisis in the Sahel is interconnected with the aftermath of the Libyan conflict, where extremist groups were imported and the cleanup was insufficient.

He argued that these groups now operate across the Sahel, advising and supporting various militant factions, thereby complicating the security situation far beyond what many are willing to acknowledge. Olawepo-Hassim's remarks come at a time when Nigeria is grappling with a surge in insecurity, highlighted by the recent abduction of teachers and students in Oyo State. This incident has sparked national outrage and renewed calls for more effective security measures.

The Accord Party candidate criticized the current leadership for lacking a proper understanding of national security. He stated that many political leaders formulate policies without grasping the fundamental concepts of security, which he believes is a major reason for the persistent failures. He called for a comprehensive international conference on security to be held in Nigeria, rather than a domestically focused one, to bring together all relevant regional and global stakeholders.

Furthermore, Olawepo-Hassim pointed out the necessity of engaging with both Russia and France, as they are deeply involved in the Sahel region. Russia has been supporting Mali in its fight against insurgency, while France has historical ties and military presence in the area. He noted that although France has been part of the problem historically, their cooperation is essential for a lasting solution.

The candidate also highlighted the complexity of the crisis, which involves multiple layers of extremist networks that transcend national borders. He advocated for an integrated strategy that combines diplomatic, military, and developmental approaches to address the root causes of insurgency, such as poverty, lack of education, and political marginalization.

In addition, Olawepo-Hassim called for a paradigm shift in Nigeria's security architecture. He proposed the establishment of a decentralized security system that involves state and local governments, community leaders, and civil society organizations. He argued that the current centralized approach, controlled by the federal government, has proven ineffective in responding to localized threats. He also emphasized the need for intelligence gathering and sharing among all security agencies to prevent attacks before they occur.

The candidate concluded by urging the federal government to prioritize the safe rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, while also addressing the broader insecurity that has plagued the nation for years. He warned that without immediate and decisive action, the situation could worsen, leading to further loss of life and property. The international community, he said, must also play a role by providing technical and financial support to strengthen Nigeria's capacity to combat terrorism and insurgency.

Olawepo-Hassim's vision is one of collaborative security, where Nigeria works hand-in-hand with its neighbors and global partners to restore peace and stability in the region





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Nigeria Security Sahel Insurgency Regional Cooperation Oyo Abduction Global Security Conference

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