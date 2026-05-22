Accord Chairman Calls for Immediate Release of Spokesperson Held for Alleged Political Reasons

The Accord chairman in Osun State has appealed to the Commissioner of Police to release a party supporter, Owoeye Muyiwa, held in custody following the mounting of a billboard supporting the state governor, amid allegations of attempted defection to the APC and involvement in billboard vandalism.

The Chairman of the Accord in Osun State, Pastor Victor Akande, has called on the Osun State Commissioner of Police to order the immediate release of a party support er allegedly detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department .

Owoeye Muyiwa, a supporter of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and a member of the Accord, was allegedly arrested after mounting a billboard of the governor within his family house. According to the statement, the detention might be connected to his alleged refusal to defect to the All Progressives Congress despite repeated pressure and invitations from Senator Fadahunsi.

Despite efforts to implicate him in the vandalisation of billboards belonging to the APC in the area, individuals allegedly invited to identify him did not witness him vandalising any billboard. The Accord chairman maintains that despite the absence of evidence linking Muyiwa to any criminal offence, he has continued to remain in custody at the State CID. The continued detention is described as intimidation and harassment allegedly targeted at members and supporters of the Accord across Ijesaland.

The Chairman also calls the attention of the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police, and democratic institutions within and outside Nigeria to increasing violations of the rights of people in Ijesaland





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Accord Chairman Oso State State Criminal Investigation Department Oso State Governor Oso State Commissioner Of Police Party Support Alleged Political Riasons Montaging Multi-Colonism Ageled Vvandalisation Of Bbillboards Detention Media Release

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