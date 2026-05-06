Access Holdings Clarifies Dividend Suspension Despite Record Breaking Financial Performance in 2025

Access Holdings Plc outlines the regulatory reasons for withholding dividends in 2025 despite achieving a historic profit before tax exceeding 1 trillion Naira.

Access Holdings Plc has recently provided an extensive clarification regarding its financial standing and the decision to withhold dividend payments for the 2025 financial year.

During the Group's Full Year 2025 Investors and Earnings Call, management addressed the mounting concerns of shareholders who were puzzled by the lack of dividend declarations despite the organization recording an unprecedented surge in earnings and a significant expansion of its balance sheet. The Group made it explicitly clear that the decision was not a reflection of poor financial health or a lack of liquidity, but rather a strategic move to align with stringent regulatory and prudential guidelines.

This transparency was intended to reassure investors that the company's fundamental growth trajectory remains intact and that its commitment to delivering long-term value to its stakeholders is unwavering. The financial metrics reported for the 2025 fiscal year paint a picture of a highly resilient and diversified financial powerhouse. Access Holdings achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the 1 trillion Naira mark in profit before tax for the first time in its corporate history, representing a 16.2 percent increase.

This growth was bolstered by a 13.3 percent rise in gross earnings, which climbed to 5.53 trillion Naira. A significant driver of this success was the 40.9 percent jump in fees and commissions, reaching 585.07 billion Naira, which underscores the Group's ability to diversify its income beyond traditional interest-bearing activities.

Furthermore, total assets expanded by 24.2 percent to reach 51.56 trillion Naira, a result of aggressive scale accretion and the seamless integration of recently acquired subsidiaries. The operational efficiency of the Group also saw a marked improvement, with the cost-to-income ratio dropping from 56.7 percent to 51.7 percent, indicating a disciplined approach to cost management. Despite these stellar numbers, the crux of the issue lies in the regulatory landscape.

Access Holdings explained that while dividends were recommended for both the half-year and full-year periods of 2025, the necessary regulatory approvals were not granted. The company identified two primary hurdles. The first involved Section 7.1 of the Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies, a matter that has since been resolved through a successful private placement.

The second, and more complex, issue relates to Section 19(8)(c) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), which restricts the level of investment in foreign banking subsidiaries relative to the shareholders' funds. To rectify this, the Group has been granted a twelve-month window to remediate its position.

As part of this corrective action, Access Holdings intends to partially divest from some of its banking subsidiaries, although it will maintain a super majority shareholding to ensure continued control and strategic direction. Innocent C Ike, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, emphasized that maintaining the trust of regulators, depositors, and stakeholders is the cornerstone of the company's operating philosophy.

He noted that the non-payment of dividends was not caused by cash flow constraints but was a necessary step to ensure absolute compliance with the law. The Board remains dedicated to building a balance sheet characterized by strength and capital resilience, which they view as the only sustainable foundation for future shareholder distributions.

By focusing on these prudential matters now, the Group aims to prevent future instability and ensure that once dividends resume, they do so on a consistent and sustainable basis. The Group has reassured the market that it will continue to provide transparent updates and engage constructively with all relevant authorities to resolve the outstanding issues within the stipulated timeframe. To further safeguard its position, Access Holdings is actively strengthening its liquidity buffers and capital adequacy ratios.

Currently, the holding company maintains a strong capital adequacy ratio of 18.2 percent, while its banking subsidiary stands even higher at 20.2 percent. This robust capital position provides a cushion that allows the Group to navigate regulatory corrections without compromising its operational stability. The management's focus remains on the long-term horizon, ensuring that the franchise continues to generate value while adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance.

As the remediation process for the BOFIA requirements unfolds, the Group is confident that it will satisfy all conditions, thereby clearing the path for the resumption of rewards for its loyal investors





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