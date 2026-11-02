Access Bank Appoints Kumapayi And Bamisebi To Boost Efficiency And Value Creation

Access Holdings appoints Oluseyi Kumapayi and Olanrewaju Bamisebi to leadership roles, shifting strategy from scale to value creation and technology-driven profitability.

Access Holdings has announced significant leadership appointments aimed at strengthening its operations, profitability, and technology-driven services within the Nigerian banking sector. Oluseyi Kumapayi has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director for African Subsidiaries, while Olanrewaju Bamisebi takes on the role of Executive Director for Information Technology and Digitalisation. These strategic moves are designed to enhance the group's operational efficiency and deliver stronger returns to shareholders.

Strategic Shift To Value Creation And Profitability

The appointments became effective on 27 and 28 October respectively, following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria as confirmed in regulatory filings by Group Company Secretary Sunday Ekwochi. Access Holdings stated that these decisions mark a transition from a strategy previously focused on scale to one centered on value creation, profitability, capital efficiency, and sustainable shareholder returns.

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Group Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede emphasized that the group has built a substantial banking franchise across Africa and beyond. He noted that the priority is now to translate that scale into superior performance, greater efficiency, and stronger returns on capital. The leadership believes that focusing on value creation will yield better long-term results for investors and stakeholders.

Leadership Roles And Professional Backgrounds

Oluseyi Kumapayi brings over 25 years of banking experience to his new position, having served in roles covering financial management, strategy, risk management, treasury, and business development. He joined Access Bank in 2002 and previously served as Group Chief Financial Officer between 2007 and 2020. His expertise includes strengthening the bank's financial management and supporting strategic development initiatives over more than two decades.

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Kumapayi will retain responsibility for the bank's African subsidiaries but with an expanded mandate to improve profitability and capital productivity. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and holds an Executive MBA from IMD in Lausanne. Additionally, he possesses an Executive Master's degree in Digital Transformation and Innovation Leadership from IE University in Madrid, alongside degrees from the Universities of Lagos and Ibadan.

Technology Integration And Digital Transformation

Olanrewaju Bamisebi joins the board of Access Bank from Access Holdings, where he previously served as Executive Director for Information Technology and Digitalisation. His appointment is intended to integrate technology transformation more closely with banking operations, customer service, revenue generation, and cost management. This move aims to accelerate digital transformation and simplify operating platforms across the institution.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Roosevelt Ogbonna stated that the lender is focused on building a more productive, efficient, and profitable institution. The bank plans to prioritize improving returns across its African subsidiaries while strengthening operational reliability. Ogbonna highlighted the intention to accelerate innovation to improve customer experience at a lower cost, leveraging established market presence and better capital utilization.

Operational Efficiency And Shareholder Returns

Access Holdings indicated that transferring executive responsibility for Information Technology and Digitalisation from the holding company to Access Bank is crucial for execution across banking operations. The group aims to maximize the value of existing operations through disciplined capital allocation and technology-driven productivity. This structural change is expected to strengthen resilience and improve execution speeds.

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The strategic priorities include simplifying technology platforms and strengthening operational reliability to support commercial priorities. By bringing technology leadership closer to the bank's operations, the group hopes to enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth. These appointments reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing current economic challenges through efficiency and innovation.

Overall, the leadership changes signal a clear direction for Access Holdings in the coming years. The focus on value creation and technological integration is expected to reshape the competitive landscape for African banking operations. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see how these strategic adjustments impact financial performance and market position in subsequent quarters.