Academic Triumph: Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin Records Highest Score in 2026 JAMB Examination

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin has become a national academic sensation after scoring 372 out of 400 in the 2026 UTME, paving her way toward a career in Medicine and Surgery through discipline and strategic study.

Nigeria has witnessed a monumental academic achievement as Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as the highest scoring candidate in the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

In a display of sheer brilliance and academic rigor, she secured an outstanding aggregate score of 372 out of 400. A detailed analysis of her performance reveals an exceptional grasp of core science subjects, where she scored 98 in English Language, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics, and 82 in Biology.

This remarkable feat has positioned her as one of the most distinguished Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates in recent history, fueling her lifelong ambition to pursue a degree in Medicine and Surgery. Daniella describes her success not as a matter of luck, but as the direct result of unwavering consistency, strategic preparation, and a deep-seated personal conviction to excel.

She maintains that her academic journey was anchored on structured learning methods, resilience, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence, which has since sparked widespread admiration across educational circles and social media platforms throughout the country. Her success story is deeply rooted in a supportive family environment and a strong academic foundation.

Daniella is the daughter of Mr. Owoeye Taiwo Joseph, a dedicated administrator, and Dr. Owoeye Taiwo Felicia, an accomplished academic researcher, with family roots extending to Ekiti and Kwara States. She attributes a significant portion of her achievement to her parents, who provided essential moral support, constant encouragement, spiritual guidance through prayers, and the necessary learning resources to sustain her intensive preparation. Her formal education at EFVP Wisdom Spring Model School provided the bedrock upon which she built her knowledge.

To navigate the complexities of the UTME, Daniella adopted a meticulous topic-by-topic study approach, which she complemented with intensive practice using past examination questions. She strategically leveraged a variety of modern learning platforms, including the JAMB Series Remix, Prep50, specialized CBT practice tools, various online materials, and DailyEd Online Tutorials. She credits these resources for enhancing her computer-based test readiness through structured lessons, interactive quizzes, and consistent self-assessments. The discipline required to achieve such a score was immense.

Daniella revealed a rigorous daily routine that involved long hours of study, often extending into late-night tutorial sessions that ran from 7:00 p.m. until midnight. Despite the intensity of this schedule, she managed to maintain her mental well-being through planned breaks, prayer, adequate rest, and internal motivation.

She openly acknowledged that her level of success required significant sacrifices, including a drastic reduction in her use of social media, entertainment, and general leisure activities to maintain an absolute focus on her academic goals. When discussing the challenges she faced, she admitted that while no single subject was impossible, certain complex topics required deeper effort and repeated practice. She overcame these hurdles through consistent revision, seeking mentorship, and utilizing online drills.

Her philosophy was centered on conceptual understanding rather than rote memorization, a strategy that allowed her to achieve mastery across all her subjects. Beyond her academic prowess, Daniella is a well-rounded individual with a diverse set of interests that helped her stay balanced during her period of intense study. Her passion for Medicine and Surgery served as her primary long-term motivation, but she also found solace in singing, reading novels, watching movies, and playing educational games.

Engaging in personal development activities allowed her to manage stress and maintain the mental clarity necessary for high-level cognitive performance. By blending rigorous academic discipline with a healthy approach to mental wellness, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin has not only achieved a personal milestone but has also set a high standard for aspiring students across Nigeria, proving that a combination of support, strategy, and sacrifice can lead to extraordinary results





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