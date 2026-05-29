AC Milan Open Talks with Pochettino for Post-World Cup Appointment

AC Milan have held discussions with Mauricio Pochettino as they seek a new manager after sacking Massimiliano Allegri. The Argentine is focused on the 2026 World Cup with the USMNT but could join Milan once his contract expires.

AC Milan have initiated discussions with Mauricio Pochettino as the Serie A club intensifies its search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri.

The Argentine tactician, currently at the helm of the United States men's national team, is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. According to sources cited by BBC Sport on Friday, Pochettino remains wholly focused on the upcoming tournament, but Milan's interest centers on a potential appointment once his contract with US Soccer concludes after the World Cup.

Pochettino, 54, has been without a club role since leaving Chelsea at the end of the 2023–24 season. During his single campaign at Stamford Bridge, he steered the Blues to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and a Carabao Cup final appearance. Prior to Chelsea, he spent 18 months at Paris Saint-Germain, securing the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup.

His most celebrated stint came at Tottenham Hotspur, where over five years he transformed the club into a consistent top-four contender and guided them to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. Earlier managerial roles include Southampton and Espanyol, and as a player, he earned 20 caps for Argentina as a defender. The Rossoneri concluded the Serie A season in fifth place after a 2–1 home defeat to Cagliari on the final matchday.

Although qualification for the UEFA Europa League was secured, club officials view the campaign as a significant letdown, having missed out on Champions League football for the second consecutive year. The board is now evaluating options to restore the club’s status among Europe’s elite, with Pochettino’s proven ability to develop young talent and implement an attractive style of play seen as a strong fit.

Milan’s pursuit may also face competition from other top European sides, but the allure of returning to club management in Italy’s top flight could sway the Argentine’s decision post-World Cup. Meanwhile, interim solutions may be required until Pochettino becomes available, with the club’s hierarchy emphasizing patience to secure the right long-term candidate. With the World Cup still over a year away, the timing of any move remains uncertain.

Pochettino has publicly stated his commitment to the USMNT project, but Milan’s approach suggests a mutual interest in future collaboration. For now, the Italian giants will continue to monitor the situation while preparing for the upcoming season under interim or alternative leadership. The coming months will be critical in determining whether this prestigious Serie A club can lure one of football’s most respected managers back to the club scene





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AC Milan Mauricio Pochettino Serie A USMNT Managerial Changes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Netherlands Under The Radar As They Chase World Cup CrownLosing World Cup finalists in 1974, 1978 and 2010, alongside two semi-final appearances, the Dutch are the nation with the best previous performances never to have won the tournament.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Argentina coach, Scaloni provides update on Lionel Messi's injuryArgentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, is concerned about the fitness of several La Albiceleste players, including Lionel Messi, as he prepares to

Read more »

FIFA faces probe over 2026 World Cup ticket pricesFIFA is under investigation in the US for allegedly misleading fans and inflating 2026 World Cup ticket prices. Learn more about the probe into ticketing p

Read more »

Scotland boss Steve Clarke signs four-year extension ahead of World CupScotland manager Steve Clarke has secured a new four-year contract that will see him remain in charge through Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup, ending months of speculation. The 62‑year‑old, who led Scotland to Euro 2024 and their first World Cup qualification since 1998, praised the certainty the deal provides as the team prepares for the tournament in the United States.

Read more »