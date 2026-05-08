Abuja Residents Face Severe Dispenser Water Shortages Amid Supply Disruptions

Abuja residents struggle with widespread shortages of dispenser-bottled water, with vendors and distributors citing supply chain disruptions and potential price increases due to rising fuel costs. The crisis has forced many to rely on costlier bottled water, worsening economic pressures.

Residents in multiple districts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, are grappling with severe shortages of dispenser-bottled water, a critical and affordable drinking water source for households, offices, and small businesses.

Investigations by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday revealed widespread unavailability or low supplies in supermarkets and retail outlets across areas such as Life Camp, Wuye, Kubwa, Karishi, and Guzape. Many vendors and residents attributed the crisis to disruptions in supply chains and production challenges, with some distributors hinting at potential price hikes due to rising fuel costs.

In Life Camp, near the Berger Yard Clinic, two stores reported no dispenser water for nearly two weeks, while a supermarket in Wuye’s Family Worship Centre area described supply as irregular before ceasing entirely. A resident in Kubwa’s Brick City confirmed purchasing water on Monday but faced shortages since then, citing distributors’ claims of price adjustments. Similarly, Hassan Stores in Arab Road, Kubwa, confirmed contacting suppliers, who indicated no immediate availability.

The situation worsened in Karshi and Guzape, where supermarkets like Amaka Mall had no stock, leaving residents like Desmond Ogio frustrated after multiple failed attempts to secure water. The scarcity has forced many to switch to more expensive bottled water, exacerbating financial strain amid broader economic hardships. While the exact cause remains unverified, residents fear prolonged shortages could deepen living costs and access to basic necessities





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Abuja Water Shortage Dispenser Water Crisis Supply Chain Disruption Economic Hardship Fuel Price Impact

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