Abuja Reaffirms Global Commit to Eradicate Noma Disease Through Preventive Care

Nigeria strengthens its fight against Noma at World Noma Day event in Abuja, focusing on early diagnosis, free reconstructive surgery, and addressing poverty-driven root causes for vulnerable children.

Stakeholders gathered in Abuja to address the devastating and preventable disease known as Noma, which disproportionately impacts vulnerable children across developing regions. The commitment to stronger preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and improved access to treatment was prominently reaffirmed during the commemoration of World Noma Day. This significant event was organized by the NOMA Centre Abuja in strategic partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Noma Disease Mechanism And Mortality Risks

Noma is a severe, rapidly progressing, and often fatal gangrenous disease that destroys the soft tissues and bones of the mouth and face. The name derives from the Greek word nomē, which means to devour. The widely cited World Health Organization benchmark estimates that there are approximately 770,000 noma survivors alive worldwide. Historically, without immediate medical care, noma has a 90% mortality rate within just a few weeks. This means that out of an estimated 140,000 annual cases, roughly 14,000 to 20,000 children naturally survive the acute infection each year on their own. However, these survivors are frequently left with catastrophic facial disfigurements that impact their entire life trajectory.

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Noma is a non-contagious, opportunistic bacterial infection that typically starts as a simple gum ulcer, known medically as gingivitis. It quickly escalates into tissue necrosis and gangrene, destroying the lips, cheeks, jawbone, and other facial structures. The condition predominantly affects young children aged 2 to 6 years who live in extreme poverty. It can occasionally affect malnourished or immunocompromised individuals of other ages, though this is less common. In most cases, it occurs in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as parts of Asia and Latin America. The disease is closely linked to poverty, malnutrition, poor oral hygiene, and recent childhood illnesses such as measles or chickenpox.

Government Strategy And Prevention Frameworks

During the event, Ms. Adebiyi delivered a memorial lecture titled A Legacy of Healing and Hope. In her address, she called for a comprehensive approach that prioritizes prevention, early detection, and social inclusion. Adebiyi stressed that the fight against Noma must extend beyond reconstructive surgery to address the underlying factors that expose children to the disease. She identified adequate nutrition, proper oral hygiene, and public awareness as critical components of an effective response. Furthermore, she advocated for the integration of Noma education into school curricula and the elimination of discrimination against survivors.

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Adebiyi outlined five priority areas requiring sustained attention to strengthen the country's response to the disease. Similarly, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ms. Daju Kachollum, represented by her Technical Adviser, Okara Dogara, pledged the Federal Government's commitment to strengthening preventive interventions. This pledge includes building the capacity of frontline healthcare workers to ensure early detection and reduce delays in treatment. The government's stance highlights a shift from purely reactive surgical measures to proactive public health strategies that target the socioeconomic roots of the infection.

NOMA Centre Abuja Surgical Achievements

Speaking on the activities of the NOMA Centre Abuja, its National Coordinator, Dr. Charles Ononiwu, provided detailed data on the facility's operational success. He stated that the facility had managed 321 patients and successfully conducted 457 complex reconstructive surgeries. This figure includes approximately 72 microvascular transfers, which are highly specialized procedures for tissue reconstruction. He explained that the centre operates a multidisciplinary healthcare system involving surgeons, plastic surgeons, ear, nose and throat specialists, paediatricians, and clinical psychologists. This integrated model ensures comprehensive care for affected patients, addressing both physical and psychological trauma.

The facility was established on land provided by the Federal Government with major financial support from the German charity, Hilfsaktion Noma e.V. Dr. Ononiwu noted that the centre has attracted patients from other African countries, including Mozambique and Burundi. He disclosed that the centre performed 208 surgeries in 2026 alone, while maintaining an average monthly patient population of 82. He emphasized that all treatments, surgical procedures, and post-operative care provided by the centre are completely free of charge. This financial model ensures that cost is never a barrier to life-saving and life-changing medical intervention for the most destitute families.

Social Empowerment And Future Projections

Beyond medical interventions, the NOMA Centre Abuja has extended its support to the social and economic needs of affected families through various empowerment initiatives. This holistic approach recognizes that medical recovery is insufficient without social reintegration. Dr. Ononiwu disclosed that 57 severe cases received direct social assistance in 2026. Additionally, 132 pupils were enrolled in educational programmes, ensuring that children affected by the disease do not fall behind in their academic development. Furthermore, 143 participants benefited from specialized skills acquisition training, providing them with viable economic opportunities to support themselves and their families.

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The event brought together policymakers, medical experts, development partners, and other stakeholders to assess progress in the fight against the disease. The collective goal is to strengthen national and international collaboration towards the complete elimination of Noma. By addressing the mortality and complications associated with the disease, the initiative aims to reduce the high rate of social stigma and functional impairments. These impairments often affect breathing, eating, speaking, and vision, alongside intense social stigma that isolates survivors. The collaborative framework established at the Reiz Hotel, Abuja, serves as a vital platform for sustaining momentum and securing long-term resources for these critical health outcomes.