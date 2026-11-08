Abuja Police Intensify Security at Religious Centers

FCT Police Command Commissioner Ahmed Sanusi inspects deployment at Abuja churches and mosques to ensure public safety and prevent criminal activity during religious services.

The Abuja Police Command has escalated its security operations surrounding places of worship in the Federal Capital Territory, focusing specifically on post-service surveillance and preventive measures. Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi personally led an inspection of police deployments at various churches across the territory on Sunday to assess operational readiness.

Security Inspections at Worship Centers

The Sunday inspection followed a similar assessment conducted by the command on Friday, during which officers were deployed to mosques throughout the FCT. These coordinated visits are designed to strengthen security protocols around religious centers and to proactively prevent criminal activities that may occur during or immediately after worship services. The Commissioner of Police evaluated the preparedness of officers stationed at these locations to ensure they could effectively protect worshippers and other residents in the area.

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Operational Readiness and Professional Standards

During the inspection of the church deployments, Commissioner Sanusi charged the officers to maintain high levels of vigilance, professionalism, and responsiveness to potential security challenges. He emphasized that the presence of police personnel at these sites is critical for maintaining order and ensuring that the environment remains safe for all attendees. The directive underscores the command's commitment to sustaining a secure atmosphere within the nation's capital during major public gatherings.

Community Cooperation and Peace

The Commissioner also commended the residents of Abuja for their peaceful and orderly conduct following both Friday prayers and Sunday church services. He stressed that public cooperation is essential to sustaining peace and security in the city, urging citizens to remain security-conscious at all times. Residents are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest police station to aid in proactive crime prevention efforts.

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Emergency Lines and Public Engagement

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed the details of the inspection exercise in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday. The command has made its Public Relations Office accessible for public enquiries, complaints, and information regarding security matters. Additionally, residents are encouraged to utilize the dedicated emergency lines, 08032003913 and 08061581938, to report any urgent security concerns directly to authorities.

Context of Recent Incidents and Safety

The intensified security measures come against the backdrop of recent incidents, including the Ajegunle shooting case where an officer was detained over a girl's death. This context highlights the command's broader efforts to enforce accountability and maintain high standards of conduct within its ranks while ensuring public safety. The ongoing inspections serve as a visible reminder of the police's dedication to protecting citizens and maintaining the tranquility of Abuja's religious and public spaces.