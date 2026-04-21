Abuja Pastor Faces Re-arraignment Over Child Defilement Allegations

The FCT High Court has set a new date for the trial of Pastor Amos Isah, accused of defiling a minor, as the legal system struggles with the slow pace of justice in sexual assault cases.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in the Gwarinpa division of Abuja, has officially scheduled May 14 for the re-arraignment of Amos Isah , a prominent cleric and the founder of the Prophetic Voice of Fire Ministry International. Mr. Isah stands accused of the heinous crime of defiling a 14-year-old minor, a charge that has sparked significant public outrage and shed light on the systemic challenges facing the Nigerian judicial system regarding cases of child abuse.

The defendant, who leads a congregation in the Gwagwalada area of the capital, was initially arrested by law enforcement officials in June 2025 following allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl who served within his church media unit. Despite his initial arraignment in July 2025 where he pleaded not guilty, the proceedings stalled for several months, leading to concerns about the efficacy of the legal process in protecting vulnerable minors. Legal records indicate that the case suffered from dormancy until a significant breakthrough occurred on March 11. Prosecution lawyer Aderonke Emana successfully petitioned for the reassignment of the case from the Maitama division of the FCT High Court to Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi in Gwarinpa. This transfer is seen as a strategic move to expedite the trial, which had effectively hit a standstill. During the most recent court session, however, the defendant was notably absent, raising further questions regarding his compliance with bail conditions. Previously, in August 2025, it was revealed that the pastor had resumed his ministerial duties. This resumption occurred after he was granted bail by the former trial judge, Enobie Obanor, on compassionate grounds. The defense had successfully argued that Mr. Isah was suffering from severe health complications, specifically pulmonary tuberculosis, which they claimed had deteriorated into an obstructive airway disease. This development triggered intense criticism from child rights advocates who felt that health-based bail requests are frequently exploited to delay justice in capital-offense cases. The victim, a teenager whose identity remains protected due to her age and the societal stigma surrounding sexual violence, bravely recounted the traumatic event that took place in May 2025. She noted that she initially remained silent due to fear and intimidation but eventually sought support from friends and family, which ultimately led to the police intervention. Her story is unfortunately not an isolated incident. Reports from the National Human Rights Commission highlight a worrying persistence of child defilement cases across various states in Nigeria, including Niger State, where multiple instances were recorded in early 2026 alone. Despite the existence of the Child Rights Act, justice remains elusive for many. Prosecution fatigue, a lack of consistent witness testimony, and the slow pace of the judicial system often lead to the collapse of cases, leaving perpetrators to walk free. In response to this trend, the Nigerian Senate moved to amend the Criminal Code Act in October 2025, enforcing life imprisonment for those convicted of defiling minors and eliminating the possibility of financial settlements. The upcoming May hearing is now viewed as a critical test case for the efficacy of these new legal protections and the court's ability to ensure that justice is not only served but seen to be served for the victim





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Child Defilement Abuja Judiciary Amos Isah Child Rights Act Nigerian Legal System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBN Star Angel Smith Faces Demands for Money and Property from Estranged PartnerReality television star Angel Smith is reportedly facing a series of demands from her estranged female partner, Tumininu, following the breakdown of their marriage. The demands include the return of a significant sum of money and other assets, amidst allegations of infidelity and other marital issues that surfaced on social media.

Read more »

Community Protests Unregulated Chinese Quarry Operations in Abuja After Child's DeathResidents of Aco, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) estate, staged a protest against Dai Jin Jia Ltd., a Chinese quarry company, following the death of a six-year-old boy and persistent property damage due to unregulated blasting. The community is demanding an immediate halt to operations, environmental assessments, compensation, and the company's evacuation, citing regulatory violations and severe health and safety hazards.

Read more »

Amaechi, Obi, Victor Umeh meet in Abuja to discuss Nigeria’s democratic futureRotimi Amaechi, chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has held talks with Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as the party’s presidential primaries draw near.

Read more »

Nigeria Faces Economic Headwinds as Global Geopolitical Conflicts Disrupt Energy MarketsNigeria is grappling with rising inflation and energy price hikes triggered by the US-Israel-Iran conflict, prompting the government to seek international support at the IMF/World Bank meetings.

Read more »

TRENDING: ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ faces backlash over colourism, cultural representationDespite its strong Yoruba influences and Nigerian setting, the initial lead cast largely features actors from the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Read more »

Arrest of Abuja Shop Owner Over Bread Review Sparks Public Safety DebateThe detention and subsequent release of a shop owner who criticized a bread brand's shelf life has triggered a national conversation on consumer rights and food safety regulations in Nigeria.

Read more »