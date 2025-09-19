Abuja Lawyer Victor Giwa Arrested in Lagos on Forgery and Impersonation Charges

Victor Giwa, an Abuja-based lawyer, has been arrested in Lagos by the Nigeria Police Force following a bench warrant issued by an FCT High Court. The arrest is in connection with charges of forgery and impersonation, for which he and Ibitade Bukola failed to appear in court. Giwa is expected to be transferred to Abuja, and Bukola is also being sought. The case revolves around the alleged forgery of a legal document aimed at misleading the Attorney General of the Federation.

Victor Giwa , a lawyer based in Abuja , has been apprehended by the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos . This follows a bench warrant issued earlier in the week by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo. The warrant, issued by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie on Monday, was for the arrest of both Giwa and Ibitade Bukola. Their failure to appear in court for their scheduled arraignment on charges of forgery and impersonation prompted the court's action.

Police sources confirmed that Giwa was taken into custody in Lagos on Friday and is currently being held at the Zone II Police Headquarters. He is slated to be transferred to Abuja on Monday, in accordance with the stipulations of the bench warrant. The charges against Giwa and Bukola, filed by the Inspector General of Police and marked CR/150/25, allege that they conspired to forge a legal document. This document was purportedly issued by the chambers of Awa U. Kalu, SAN, and was intended to mislead the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). The prosecution asserts that the offence occurred on June 28, 2024. The alleged act involves the forgery and signing of a letter on the official letterhead of Awa U. Kalu, SAN. This letter reportedly requested the AGF to suspend a scheduled arraignment. \During the proceedings, Justice Onwuegbuzie, in issuing the bench warrant, scrutinized the medical report submitted by the defence. The judge determined that the report did not definitively state that the first defendant was incapable of attending court. Furthermore, the second defendant failed to provide any documentation whatsoever. Justice Onwuegbuzie's decision to issue the bench warrant was anchored in Section 352 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA). This section allows the court to compel the defendants' appearance at the next court date, which is scheduled for October 8, 2025. The legal processes are now set in motion to bring both Giwa and Bukola before Justice Onwuegbuzie to answer to the charges leveled against them. The police are actively pursuing the arrest of Bukola, ensuring that both individuals will face the legal consequences of their alleged actions.\The case underscores the importance of adhering to court orders and legal processes. The issuance of a bench warrant highlights the court's authority to ensure the presence of defendants. The nature of the charges, encompassing forgery and impersonation, carries significant legal implications and underscores the severity of the accusations. The actions of Giwa and Bukola, as outlined by the prosecution, potentially undermined the integrity of legal proceedings. The use of a forged document, if proven, further exacerbates the seriousness of the situation. The upcoming court date will be crucial as Giwa and Bukola will be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations against them. The legal ramifications of the case are likely to be substantial depending on the findings of the court, especially as the proceedings progress. The case serves as a cautionary tale regarding the consequences of not heeding legal requirements and also highlights the commitment of the police force in the pursuit of justice





