Abuja Launches Nine Projects to Strengthen Cancer Care

Nine new projects have been launched in Abuja, Nigeria, as part of the City Cancer Challenge (C/Can) program, aiming to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment, and coordination of services. The initiative, a collaborative effort between government, hospitals, civil society, and development partners, addresses systemic failures contributing to high cancer mortality rates in the country.

A significant initiative to bolster cancer care in Nigeria ’s capital city, Abuja , has officially begun with the launch of nine projects designed to address critical shortcomings in cancer diagnosis , treatment, and overall service coordination.

These projects are the culmination of a two-year collaborative effort involving government bodies, hospitals, civil society organizations, and various development partners, all operating under the umbrella of the City Cancer Challenge (C/Can) program. The program’s progression from initial planning stages to active implementation marks a crucial turning point, shifting the focus towards achieving tangible improvements in patient outcomes.

The launch event, attended by key stakeholders, underscored the importance of moving beyond conceptualization and into a phase of concrete action and measurable impact. The FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat’s Mandate Secretary, Adedolapo Fasawe, highlighted the extensive process of stakeholder engagement, city-wide needs assessment, and solution prioritization that underpinned the program’s development. This thorough approach aimed to comprehensively understand the challenges faced throughout the entire cancer care pathway, encompassing prevention, early detection, treatment, and palliative care.

The nine projects themselves cover a broad spectrum of essential areas, including advanced imaging, robust laboratory services, cutting-edge radiotherapy, surgical interventions, and enhanced system coordination. Importantly, these projects are not intended to operate in isolation but rather as an integrated, cohesive response to the multifaceted challenges of cancer care. A recent report by Gatefield’s Public Health Practice sheds light on the underlying factors contributing to high cancer mortality rates in Nigeria.

The report suggests that medical limitations are not the primary driver of these statistics, but rather systemic and policy failures within the healthcare system. It estimates that approximately 125,000 Nigerians receive a cancer diagnosis annually, tragically resulting in around 80,000 deaths, including a significant number of women. The report emphasizes that Nigeria’s healthcare system often reacts to cancer only after it has reached an advanced stage, leading to increased treatment costs and diminished survival rates.

Furthermore, it identifies a critical lack of investment in prevention and early detection initiatives, with routine screening rarely integrated into primary healthcare services, where many patients initially seek medical attention. Several speakers at the launch event reiterated the paramount importance of accessibility and affordability in determining cancer outcomes in Nigeria.

Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, President-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, shared insights into the challenges faced by Abuja in joining the C/Can program, noting the initial gap in understanding regarding the initiative’s objectives. She emphasized that while the visible outcomes, such as new equipment, are important, the more substantial work lies in establishing robust systems to support long-term care.

She also acknowledged the difficulties patients encounter navigating cancer care in Nigeria, particularly due to financial constraints and limited access to services, often relying on informal networks for information and support. Sophie Bussmann-Kemdjo, Regional Director for Africa and Europe at C/Can, clarified that the Abuja initiative is not a short-term fix but rather a component of a continuous cycle of improvement.

She cited the example of Kumasi, Ghana, where the program has successfully expanded from city-level implementation to a national scale, suggesting a similar trajectory is possible in Nigeria if positive results are achieved. Discussions are underway with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability, with CHAI expected to play a key role in supporting ongoing implementation and resource mobilization.

The ultimate goal is to empower local institutions to gradually assume ownership of the program while continuing to collaborate with national and city-level authorities, ensuring a lasting impact on cancer care in Nigeria





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