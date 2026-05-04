Abuja Hospital Land: A Threat to Public Trust

A critical examination of the reallocation of land designated for a public hospital in Abuja's Wuye District to a private developer, raising concerns about governance, urban planning, and public trust. The article calls for a review of the decision and accountability for any wrongdoing.

Governance extends beyond construction; it encompasses preservation. A critical issue has emerged concerning the potential loss of public trust and land in Abuja 's Wuye District .

A plot originally designated for a public hospital – Plot 546 in Cadastral Zone B03, Wuye District, covering 3.171 hectares – has been reallocated to Full Moon Estate Developers Ltd, a Lagos-based company, for a private residential project. This reallocation, evidenced by a building approval dated March 5, 2026, and rapid construction progress, raises serious concerns.

The situation came to light following a viral video by activist lawyer Barrister AA Askira, prompting an open memo to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The land, strategically located opposite Wuye Ultra-Modern Market and near a public secondary school and police station, was intended to serve a vital public health need. Minister Wike is known for his forceful execution of infrastructure projects, but also for administrative choices that sometimes provoke unease.

This duality – builder and demolisher – makes the Wuye Hospital controversy particularly troubling. While Wike has accelerated development in Abuja, building upon the work of his predecessors, the potential loss of this designated hospital land represents a significant setback. The Abuja master plan, carefully designed to include essential public infrastructure like schools, places of worship, and hospitals, is now under threat.

The author, a long-time resident of Wuye District, recalls past interventions by leaders like Sambo Dasuki and Bala Mohammed to protect lands designated for religious purposes, demonstrating that proactive leadership can safeguard the city's integrity. The reallocation to a relatively new private company raises questions about policy missteps and a potential betrayal of planning principles. The core concern is not merely the loss of land, but the erosion of public trust and the disregard for a well-defined urban plan.

The appeal is for the Minister to rescind the allocation, halt construction, initiate planning for the originally intended hospital, and hold accountable any officials involved in the diversion of public assets





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Abuja Nyesom Wike Wuye District Land Allocation Public Trust Urban Planning Hospital Governance

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