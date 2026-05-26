Abuja High Court Dismisses Frivolous Suit, Confirms Goodluck Jonathan's Eligibility for 2027 Presidential Race

The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that a lawsuit seeking to bar former President Goodluck Jonathan from the 2027 election was baseless and an abuse of process, ordering the plaintiff to pay N21 million in costs and affirming Jonathan's constitutional right to run.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a decisive ruling that puts an end to a legal challenge aimed at preventing former President Goodluck Jonathan from participating in the 2027 presidential election .

The case was brought forward by attorney Johnmary Jideobi, who sought an injunction to disqualify Jonathan on the grounds that the former head of state intended to run for office again. In a comprehensive judgment handed down on Tuesday, Justice Peter Lifu characterised the petition as not only without merit but also an abuse of judicial process.

He emphasized that the plaintiff had no standing to bring the action, noting that Jideobi had not demonstrated any concrete loss or injury arising from Jonathan's alleged intentions. Consequently, the judge rejected the application in its entirety and imposed substantial costs against the plaintiff.

Justice Lifu ordered that N20 million be paid to former President Jonathan and an additional N1 million to the Attorney General of the Federation, reflecting the court's view that the suit was frivolous and designed to harass the respondents. In reaching his decision, Justice Lifu referred to earlier judgments that had already addressed the question of Jonathan's eligibility.

Both the Federal High Court in Yenagoa and the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal had previously ruled that the former president met all constitutional requirements to contest the upcoming election. The Abuja High Court therefore affirmed that the appellate decisions were binding and that Jonathan could not be barred from seeking office on the basis of the current petition.

The judge's ruling underscores the principle that once a higher court has settled a matter, lower courts must respect that determination and refrain from reopening the issue without new, compelling evidence. By dismissing the suit as an abuse of process, the court sent a clear signal that litigants cannot use the legal system as a tool for political maneuvering or to impose undue financial burdens on parties who are merely exercising their lawful rights.

The outcome of this case carries significant implications for the political landscape as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections. Former President Jonathan, who previously served from 2010 to 2015, remains a figure of considerable influence within the country's ruling and opposition circles. The court's affirmation of his eligibility removes a major source of uncertainty for his supporters and for voters who are beginning to assess the field of potential candidates.

Moreover, the hefty cost order against the plaintiff serves as a deterrent to future attempts to employ the judiciary as a weapon in political contests. Legal scholars have noted that the ruling reinforces the independence of the judiciary and highlights the importance of adhering to procedural rules when contesting the political aspirations of public figures.

As the election cycle gathers momentum, stakeholders will be closely watching how Jonathan positions himself within the broader coalition dynamics and whether his candidacy will reshape the strategies of other aspirants. The decision also reaffirms the role of higher courts in providing finality to contentious electoral matters, ensuring that the democratic process proceeds without being derailed by repetitive, baseless legal challenges





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