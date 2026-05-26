Abuja High Court Delays Verdict in Owo Church Attack Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has reserved judgment in the case against five men accused of the June 2022 Owo church massacre, with notice of the decision expected within 24 hours.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has postponed the delivery of its decision in the high‑profile case involving five men charged by the Department of State Services with participation in the violent assault on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on 5 June 2022.

The presiding judge, Justice Nwite, adjourned the matter without setting a fixed date for judgment but instructed the counsel for both the prosecution and the defence that a formal notice will be issued as soon as the judgment is prepared. The judge indicated that the notice could be dispatched within twenty‑four hours of the judgment being finalised, signalling that the parties will learn the outcome very shortly.

During the closing arguments, the senior counsel for the prosecution, Ayodeji Adedipe, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, appealed to the bench to impose the maximum penalty of death on the accused, arguing that the gravity of the crime - the massacre of worshippers inside a house of worship - warranted the ultimate sanction. He emphasised the need for a decisive verdict to deter future attacks on religious institutions and to deliver justice for the victims and their families.

In contrast, the defence lawyer, Abdullahi Mohammad, urged the court to acquit his clients, contending that the evidence presented by the DSS was insufficient to prove each individual's involvement beyond a reasonable doubt. He pointed to procedural irregularities and the lack of direct forensic linkage as reasons for dismissal. The trial has attracted significant public attention, given the emotional impact of the Owo church massacre, which left dozens dead and many more injured.

Observers note that the pending judgment will have far‑reaching implications for Nigeria's fight against sectarian violence and for the credibility of the security agencies tasked with protecting citizens. Legal analysts anticipate that the court's ruling, whether it results in convictions or acquittals, will set a precedent for how future terrorism‑related cases are prosecuted and adjudicated in the country.

The next steps will involve the issuance of the court's notice, after which the parties will be formally informed of the decision and any subsequent legal remedies may be pursued





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