A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has offered a waiver to former President Goodluck Jonathan, allowing him to contest in the 2027 presidential election. The Abuja Federal High Court has ruled in favor of Jonathan, clearing the way for him to participate in the election as a contestant.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been cleared by an Abuja Federal High Court to contest in the 2027 presidential election . A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP , under the leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki , last week offered a waiver to Jonathan as the only presidential candidate of the party.

But one Johnmary Jideobi had instituted a suit seeking an order restraining Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party as a candidate for the 2027 presidential election. The plaintiff had earlier asked the court to stop INEC from accepting, processing or publishing Jonathan's name as a presidential candidate. He asked the court to determine whether, having regard to Sections 1(1), (2), (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution, Jonathan remains eligible to seek the office of president again.

But in his ruling on Tuesday, Justice Peter Lifu held that Jonathan could participate in the election as a contestant. This ruling has been welcomed by the PDP, with its chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, hailing the court's decision as a major boost to the party's chances in the 2027 election.

However, the ruling has also been met with skepticism by some political analysts, who argue that the court's decision may have been influenced by the PDP's offer of a waiver to Jonathan. They point out that the court's ruling has effectively cleared the way for Jonathan to run for president again, despite the fact that he has been out of power for several years.

Meanwhile, a court battle has erupted over the Anioma traditional stool in an Ebonyi community. The dispute centers on who is the rightful occupant of the stool, with two factions claiming to be the authentic owners. The court has been asked to intervene and determine who is the rightful owner of the stool. The case has been adjourned to a later date, with both factions expected to present their case to the court.

The dispute over the Anioma traditional stool is just one of many that have been reported in recent times in the Ebonyi community. The community has been plagued by a series of disputes over land ownership, traditional stools, and other issues. The dispute over the Anioma traditional stool is seen as a major test for the court, as it seeks to determine who is the rightful owner of the stool.

The case has been adjourned to a later date, with both factions expected to present their case to the court. The ruling on the Anioma traditional stool case is expected to have a major impact on the community, as it will determine who is the rightful owner of the stool. The community is eagerly awaiting the court's decision, which is expected to bring an end to the dispute.

The dispute over the Anioma traditional stool is just one of many that have been reported in recent times in the Ebonyi community. The community has been plagued by a series of disputes over land ownership, traditional stools, and other issues. The dispute over the Anioma traditional stool is seen as a major test for the court, as it seeks to determine who is the rightful owner of the stool.

The case has been adjourned to a later date, with both factions expected to present their case to the court. The ruling on the Anioma traditional stool case is expected to have a major impact on the community, as it will determine who is the rightful owner of the stool. The community is eagerly awaiting the court's decision, which is expected to bring an end to the dispute





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Goodluck Jonathan 2027 Presidential Election PDP Kabiru Tanimu Turaki Anioma Traditional Stool

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