Abuja Dialogue: Federal Government Champions Youth Leadership for National Transformation

The Federal Government, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, is launching the Abuja Dialogue to prioritize youth leadership as a cornerstone of national progress. The dialogue aims to move beyond mere inclusion towards structured responsibility, emphasizing training, mentorship, and creating an enabling environment for young Nigerians. This initiative reflects a strategic commitment to nurturing future leaders and driving innovation.

The Federal Government , in collaboration with the Lagos State Government , is preparing to host the inaugural Abuja Dialogue , a significant initiative designed to position youth leadership at the core of national discussions. The dialogue, slated for Monday, April 13, 2026, in Abuja, will operate under the theme Scaling Excellence: Youth Leadership as Strategic Infrastructure for National Transformation .

This event serves as a prelude to the Lagos Leadership Summit, indicating a comprehensive approach to fostering youth leadership across the nation. Ibrahim Hadejia, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, revealed the details during a Friday press conference in Abuja, highlighting the dialogue’s focus on young Nigerians as a strategic priority, moving beyond mere rhetoric or aspiration. Hadejia emphasized the central tenet of the initiative: that youth leadership and development must transition from mere inclusion to a structured understanding of responsibility. He stated that inclusion provides access, but responsibility demands preparation, which ultimately determines the ability of young people to contribute meaningfully within systems that require competence, discipline, and accountability. \The Abuja Dialogue will concentrate on identifying the mechanisms necessary to facilitate this preparation. This includes structured training, institutional exposure, mentorship programs, and performance evaluations, all aimed at building leadership capacity over time. Mr. Hadejia further stated that the Office of the Vice President recognizes the importance of collaboration with institutions committed to leadership development at various levels, rather than isolated efforts. This partnership underscores a shared dedication to nurturing young leaders through structured programs that facilitate leadership exposure, thereby ensuring that change-driven individuals are equipped with both knowledge and the ability to apply it effectively in real-world situations. Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, the Executive Secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA), expressed gratitude to the Office of the Vice President and the Lagos State Government, recognizing them as like-minded institutions engaged in ongoing discussions aimed at charting a new course for the youth population. She explained that while the LJLA was established to mainstream human capital development and empower Nigerian youths, the Abuja Dialogue is intended to attract key stakeholders to brainstorm on how to scale youth initiatives from being palliative to being systematic. Agbaje-Okunade added that the Academy's vision for youth development, initially conceived and endorsed by the Lagos State Government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expanded and is now set to resonate across the nation. The dialogue aims to attract relevant stakeholders and authorities to create a system that empowers young people by providing an enabling environment.\Supporting this initiative, Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Media and Publicity, underscored Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's commitment, mirroring the prioritization of youth empowerment demonstrated by President Bola Tinubu. Akosile confirmed the strong backing for the dialogue from both the Lagos State Governor and Vice President Kashim Shettima. He emphasized the crucial need to recognize youth development and innovation as a national priority, warranting consistent media coverage and spotlighting. This concerted effort by the Federal and Lagos State Governments signifies a dedicated commitment to shaping the future of Nigeria through the empowerment of its youth. The focus on structured training, collaboration, and creating an enabling environment underscores a forward-thinking approach to leadership development, promising a brighter future for the nation and its young citizens. The emphasis on moving beyond inclusion and towards responsibility highlights a crucial shift in perspective, acknowledging the need for preparedness and accountability in achieving meaningful contributions from the youth population





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