Abuja Court Sentences Boko Haram Victim and Another to Prison for Failing to Report Terrorist Activities

The Abuja Federal High Court has sentenced Ali Kolo, a Boko Haram victim, to nine years imprisonment and Ibrahim Buba to ten years for failing to report the group's activities to security agencies. Kolo, shot by Boko Haram, was found guilty of concealing information, while Buba admitted knowing terrorists but not reporting them. The sentences reflect the complexities of counter-terrorism laws and the court's consideration of the defendants' circumstances, with Kolo ordered to be released immediately due to time served.

In a significant ruling from the Abuja Federal High Court, Justice Peter Odo Lifu has delivered judgments on two separate cases related to failure to report activities of Boko Haram . The first case involved Ali Kolo, a victim of Boko Haram violence who had suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg. Kolo was sentenced to nine years imprisonment, despite being a victim of the terrorist group. The court found him guilty of failing to report the group's activities to security agents.

The charges stemmed from an incident in 2017 in Borno State, where Kolo failed to convey information about the terrorists to the military or other security agencies, contravening the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act of 2013. The prosecution, led by Mr. David Kaswe, a Federal Government lawyer, presented evidence including an extra-judicial statement and an investigation report where Kolo admitted his failure to report. Justice Lifu admitted the exhibits without objection from the defense counsel, Mrs. A.O. Usman. The prosecution had requested a ten-year jail term based on Kolo's guilty plea and confession. Kolo, who was 37 years old when the incident occurred, claimed he was shot by the terrorists with an AK-47 while on his way to report them to the military. His defense lawyer, Mrs. Usman, further explained that Kolo's attempts to report the terrorists were disrupted when he was injured and hospitalized. The judge, in his judgment, acknowledged that Kolo did not report the terrorists' activities to the military but held it was due to circumstances beyond his control. Consequently, Justice Lifu sentenced Kolo to nine years imprisonment, but ordered that the sentence be calculated from 2017, the date of his arrest and detention. The judge recognized that Kolo had already spent more than ten years in detention and ordered his immediate release to attend to his injury. While the government lawyer expressed reservations about the verdict, Justice Lifu maintained that Kolo was not convicted for membership or training but for concealment of information. The judge stated that Kolo had suffered enough and that further imprisonment would constitute double jeopardy. \In a separate but related case, the court also sentenced Ibrahim Buba, a bricklayer from Borno State, to ten years imprisonment for similar charges of failing to relay information on Boko Haram activities to the military. Buba, also known as Baba Gana, claimed in his defense that he fled Borno State to escape the terrorists, moving to Mubi in Adamawa State and later to Onitsha in Anambra State after recognizing some of the terrorists. Buba admitted he knew two of the terrorists but did not provide information to the military. He was apprehended in Onitsha in 2023 while working as a bricklayer. He pleaded for leniency, prompting Justice Lifu to impose a ten-year sentence, less than the twenty years requested by the prosecution. The court ordered that Buba's ten-year sentence commence from March 24, 2023, the date of his arrest and detention. The two cases reflect the complex challenges surrounding the Boko Haram insurgency, highlighting the legal consequences for individuals who fail to report terrorist activities, even those who may be victims themselves or attempting to escape the violence. The differing sentences underscore the court's consideration of the specific circumstances surrounding each case and the potential for mitigating factors. \The judgments raise critical questions about the implementation of counter-terrorism laws, the protection of civilians in conflict zones, and the delicate balance between upholding the law and considering the human cost of the insurgency. They underscore the difficulties faced by individuals caught in the crossfire of terrorism and the legal ramifications of their actions. The cases serve as a reminder of the pervasive impact of Boko Haram on Nigerian society and the ongoing efforts to address the challenges it poses to security and justice. The court's decision to release Ali Kolo highlights a recognition of his status as a victim and the excessive nature of further punishment. The different sentences given to both defendants, reflect the severity of the crimes while recognizing the extenuating circumstances surrounding each defendant. The implications of these rulings are far-reaching. They touch on the rights of victims, the complexities of information sharing during a conflict, and the delicate balance between national security and human rights. Further reflection upon these cases is necessary for creating effective counter-terrorism policy that is also just and humane, and protects the well-being of the victims





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