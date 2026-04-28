Abuja Corps Member’s Death: Evidence Contradicts Army’s Account

Investigation reveals inconsistencies in the Nigerian Army’s narrative surrounding the death of NYSC member Abdulsamad Jamiu, raising questions about a potential cover-up and highlighting concerns about security force conduct.

The death of 24-year-old Abdulsamad Jamiu , a National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) member, in Abuja on April 25th has sparked controversy and accusations of a cover-up.

Initial reports from the Nigerian Army claimed Jamiu was caught in crossfire during a confrontation with armed robbers. However, evidence gathered by PREMIUM TIMES, including observations at the scene, family accounts, and inconsistencies in the military’s narrative, suggest a different story. The bullet that killed Jamiu pierced through his door, struck his skull, and left significant damage to the wall, indicating a direct and targeted attack. Bloodstains remained visible at the scene for hours after the incident.

Residents of the Dei-Dei area, where the incident occurred, report a history of harassment and brutality by soldiers deployed for security. One resident recounted an incident two months prior where soldiers beat up motorcyclists, leaving one injured. The events leading up to Jamiu’s death, as described by his sister Faridah, who was the only other person at home, paint a disturbing picture. Soldiers forcibly entered their home around 2 a.m., heading directly to Jamiu’s room.

Faridah was awakened by the noise and encountered the soldiers, who initially flashed lights in her eyes and instructed her to remain calm. She repeatedly asked about her brother’s whereabouts, but the soldiers attempted to deflect, suggesting a break-in and claiming they were chasing a thief. When she finally entered Jamiu’s room, she found him dead, shot in the head with visible brain matter exposed.

The soldiers then instructed local vigilantes to clean up the bloodstains and locked the compound, handing the key to the vigilantes with instructions not to release it to anyone. Jamiu’s family vehemently rejects the Army’s explanation. His father, Sani Jamiu, questions how soldiers could have entered his property, located his son’s room, and shot him without any attempt at verification. He finds it difficult to believe the killing was accidental, suggesting the sequence of events points to a deliberate act.

The Army’s initial statement on Facebook claimed troops of the Guard Brigade Quick Response Group responded to a robbery distress call and that Jamiu was caught in the crossfire. However, the evidence and family testimony raise serious doubts about the veracity of this claim, prompting calls for a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Abdulsamad Jamiu’s death. The case highlights concerns about accountability and the potential for abuse of power by security forces in Nigeria





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Abdulsamad Jamiu NYSC Nigerian Army Abuja Insecurity Police Military Death Investigation

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