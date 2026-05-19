Abuja Compact roadmap to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030

The Abuja Compact is a N41.2 billion roadmap aimed at eliminating AIDS as a public health threat in Abuja and the FCT by 2030. It targets demographic disparities, structural stigma, and a massive funding gap. The strategy focuses on the gender inequality, under-treatment of children and key populations, and emphasizes the importance of engaging and deliberating on a renewed covenant. The roadmap has three pillars and aligns with the national "Alignment 2.0" agenda.

The Abuja Compact aims to end AIDS as a public health threat in the capital city and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by 2030. It acknowledges the persistent disparity, structural stigma, and funding gap.

The strategy also highlights the gender inequality, under-treatment of children and key populations, and the importance of engaging and deliberating on a renewed covenant. The strategy is built on three pillars and emphasizes local ownership and community-led execution. It aligns with the national "Alignment 2.0" agenda. Stakeholders have pledged to walk the difficult road of equity, justice, and health for all residents of the FCT





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Abuja Compact HIV/AIDS End As A Public Health Threat Male AIDS In Abuja Women HIV Treatment Children Key Populations Antiretroviral Therapy Struggle In The Response Gender Inequality Agency For The Control Of AIDS (FACA) Dr. Adedolape Fasawe Dr. Dan Gadzama Mr. Dr. Doris John

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