Abubakar Malami Demands Probe Into ADC Campaign Violence In Kebbi

ADC gubernatorial candidate Abubakar Malami condemns attacks during Atiku Abubakar's visit to Birnin Kebbi and demands an impartial investigation into the demolition of his headquarters.

Abubakar Malami, the African Democratic Congress gubernatorial candidate for Kebbi State, has formally condemned alleged violence, intimidation, and property destruction that occurred during the party's presidential campaign flag-off in Birnin Kebbi. Malami issued a stern press statement on Friday through his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Bello Doka, demanding immediate and impartial investigations into the incidents.

Campaign Flag-off Violence And Threats

The condemnation follows the chaotic events of Thursday's campaign launch, which was attended by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and other national leaders of the ADC. Malami alleged that political thugs attacked members of the campaign convoy, destroyed media equipment, and deployed tear gas around areas occupied by the visiting delegation. He described these actions as direct threats to democratic freedoms and called for an end to the use of political influence to harass opposition members.

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Malami warned that any involvement of government institutions or security agencies in such aggressive actions is unacceptable. He emphasized that such conduct undermines the constitutional rights of citizens to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. The candidate insisted that political disagreements must never serve as an excuse for intimidation, violence, or the suppression of lawful political opposition.

Demolition Of Malami Pressure Group Headquarters

A central point of contention in Malami's statement is the demolition of the Malami Pressure Group headquarters located along Sani Abacha Bypass in Birnin Kebbi. The ADC candidate described this incident as a serious breach of property rights that raises significant concerns about the rule of law in the state. He argued that the circumstances surrounding the demolition require complete transparency and accountability from the authorities.

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The Kebbi State Government has denied any involvement in the demolition, attributing the incident to a private ownership dispute. However, Malami argued that this explanation does not eliminate the need for an independent and impartial investigation. He maintained that without a thorough probe, the incident could be perceived as a politically motivated act of retribution against his political organization and its leadership.

Security Concerns And Development Deficits

Beyond the immediate political violence, Malami accused the Kebbi State Government of neglecting critical security and economic challenges facing residents. He listed banditry, displacement, poverty, food insecurity, and the disruption of agricultural activities as major problems requiring urgent attention. To illustrate the severity of the security crisis, he cited National Emergency Management Agency interventions in March 2026 for victims of banditry in Shanga, Yauri, and Bunza.

Malami asserted that farmers need protection, children deserve quality education, and families require affordable food. He called for the creation of employment opportunities for young people and urged the government to concentrate its resources on addressing these urgent humanitarian concerns rather than intimidating political opponents. The candidate appealed to all political stakeholders to avoid actions that could trigger further violence.

Government Denial And Future Outlook

In response to the allegations, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, denied claims of intimidation and other wrongdoing by the state government. Idris stated that the government did not intimidate the ADC team, noting that they held their program and left without interference. He added that it was actually their supporters who destroyed a government billboard, asserting that the government did nothing wrong during the visit.

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Despite the government's denial, Malami continued to appeal to ADC supporters to remain peaceful and law-abiding. He stressed that the party would pursue political change through democratic engagement and constitutional processes. The candidate's statements highlight a deepening rift between the state government and opposition figures, with calls for an impartial investigation standing as a primary demand for resolving the current political tensions in Kebbi State.