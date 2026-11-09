Abubakar Basambo Defects to APC in Kwara State

Abubakar Basambo joins APC in Kwara State, citing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's leadership and zoning policy as primary reasons for his exit from the ADC.

Abubakar Basambo, the immediate past Publicity Secretary of the Abu Development Congress in Kwara State, has officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress. The announcement was made in Ilorin on Sunday, marking another significant setback for the opposition party in the state. Basambo, who previously contested as a governorship candidate for the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, stated that his decision was influenced by direct interactions with key political figures in the ruling party.

Core Details of the Political Defection

Basambo attributed his switch in allegiance to a recent meeting with Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and the APC governorship candidate. The former ADC spokesman declared his unflinching support for both Danladi-Salihu and the incumbent Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. He emphasized that the Governor's decision to zone the governorship ticket to Kwara North was a decisive factor in his choice. Basambo praised the current administration's performance in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and road infrastructure, describing these achievements as top-notch and proof of the Governor's commitment to keeping promises.

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Reasons Cited for Leaving the ADC

Before finalizing his move, Basambo had engaged in a heated disagreement with the ADC leadership in Kwara State. He had announced his resignation as state publicity secretary in a letter dated October 23, 2026, addressed to the party chairman. In that correspondence, he accused several party leaders and members of the state executive committee of hypocrisy, dishonesty, and double standards. He stated that he could no longer associate with a party he described as having poor direction and internal leadership failures, noting that the environment was riddled with lies that made it impossible for him to continue his membership.

Conflicting Views on Resignation Circumstances

Abraham Alege, the ADC state secretary, disputed Basambo's narrative regarding the circumstances of his exit. Alege alleged that the former spokesman resigned to escape disciplinary action that had been initiated by the party leadership and its Council of Elders. According to Alege, concerns had been raised for some time regarding Basambo's conduct and commitment to the party's ideals, which prompted the establishment of internal disciplinary procedures. The state secretary insisted that Basambo chose to resign rather than allow the process to run its course, maintaining that the departure was a personal decision and not indicative of any weakness within the ADC ranks.

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Basambo Rejects Disciplinary Allegations

Basambo firmly rejected the allegations made by Alege, stating unequivocally that his resignation was voluntary and based on principle. He argued that he did not resign to evade any process and emphasized that no formal allegation was ever served on him in writing. He further claimed that he was never given a fair hearing to respond to any claims against him. Basambo questioned the credibility of the proposed disciplinary panel, noting that some expected members were individuals whose conduct he had previously challenged, arguing that it would be unjust for them to preside over his case.

Criticism of ADC Structural Weaknesses

Beyond personal grievances, Basambo offered a stark critique of the ADC's operational structure in Kwara State. He described the party as structurally comatose, faulting its grassroots mobilization and publicity efforts. He pointed out the absence of any billboards or sponsored radio programs by the party to promote its activities, attributing any visibility to the personal efforts of a few serious-minded candidates. He also accused members of the Council of Elders of dominating party affairs, sidelining the state executive, and engaging in political negotiations with other parties without accountability, which he viewed as a significant democratic deficit.