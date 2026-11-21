Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti matriculated 2,442 new students and its Vice Chancellor, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, urged them to use artificial intelligence responsibly and prioritize genuine scholarship.

Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti has matriculated 2,442 new students and warned them against allowing artificial intelligence to replace genuine scholarship. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, gave the charge on Saturday during the matriculation ceremony at the university campus in Ado Ekiti.

The matriculating students comprise 2,089 regular undergraduates, 77 Open and Distance Learning students and 276 part-time students. Olarinde urged the students to use digital tools responsibly as they begin their academic journey. According to the Vice Chancellor, the transition into university life may not always be smooth. She noted there would be moments of excitement, discovery and fulfilment.

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Olarinde Urges Students to Seek Guidance

There may also be occasions when you feel challenged, uncertain or overwhelmed by the demands of your studies and your new environment, she said. When such moments come, do not surrender to discouragement. Seek guidance, ask questions, work with your lecturers and make use of the support systems established by the University, such as counselling services. At ABUAD, every student counts, she said.

Our commitment is to the kind of education that stretches your mind within an environment where your character and confidence can grow, she said. Today, as you put on your matriculation gowns, I want you to ask yourself: what can I become at ABUAD? How do I navigate smoothly and graduate with a 1st Class. She urged the students to pursue their vision and set clear goals for themselves.

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A person without a vision is like a traveller who sets out on a journey without knowing the destination, she said. Decide early what you want to achieve academically, professionally and personally. Set realistic goals, develop a plan for achieving them, and be prepared to make the necessary sacrifices. Do not wait until examinations approach before you become serious with your studies.

Vice Chancellor Warns Against Misconduct

Prof Olarinde advised the students to choose their friends wisely, avoid destructive conduct and reject unproductive distractions. The company you keep will influence your habits, attitude, reputation and ultimately your destiny, she said. Surround yourselves with people who encourage learning, discipline, honesty and constructive ambition. Stay away from cultism, substance abuse, bullying, examination malpractice, cybercrime and every other form of misconduct that can destroy your future and bring disrepute to your family and this University.

No momentary pleasure or misguided friendship is worth the sacrifice of your education, character or good name, she said. She urged the parents to cooperate with the university management on the training of their children. When concerns arise, work with us. Your support and our guidance will help these young people become adults of whom we can all be proud, she said.

Ceremony Marks Formal Student Admission

The Vice Chancellor expressed appreciation to the academic and non-teaching staff. She noted that the example they set each day matters greatly to the students in their care. The ceremony marked the formal admission of the new students into the institution for the new academic session.