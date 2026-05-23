Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS, killed in Nigeria joint operation with U.S.

The U.S. and Nigerian forces killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the second-in-command of ISIS, in a joint operation. Al-Minuki was a top-ranking ISIS figure in Nigeria and was considered a central figure in the relationship between ISIS and its African affiliates. The U.S. described him as a Sahel-based ISIS GDP al-Furqan Office senior leader. His death is expected to disrupt finances and operations of ISIS in Nigeria and beyond.

President Donald Trump and President Muhammed Tinubu announced the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second-in-command of ISIS , in a joint operation carried out by American and Nigeria n forces in Nigeria .

The operation marks one of the most far-reaching counterterrorism operations in West Africa. Al-Minuki, born in Nigeria, was considered one of the top-ranking figures within the ISIS leadership structure and was sanctioned by the U.S. for terrorism financing and activities. U.S. intelligence inputs led to his movement monitoring and the raid. His death disrupts cash flows to ISIS affiliates and is significant in deepening U.S.-Nigeria military ties and intelligence integration





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U.S. & Nigerian Military Partnership Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki ISIS Sahel Region International Terrorism Nigeria U.S. Government Counterterrorism Saudi Arabia Gulf States ISIS Fighters

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