Abiriba Community Pledges Support for Governor Otti's Re-election, Mobilizes Voters

The Abiriba community in Abia State has rallied behind Governor Otti, pledging support for his re-election and undertaking extensive voter mobilization efforts. A delegation of community leaders visited the governor to reaffirm their commitment and detail their strategies, including voter registration, online party membership drives, and grassroots campaigns across multiple locations.

A delegation from Abiriba community leaders, led by Leslie Ebueme Ezikpe (Dike Eji Eje Mba Nde Abiriba ), visited Governor Otti on Easter Sunday, April 5th, to express unwavering support for his administration and pledge their commitment to his re-election. This was announced in a press statement released on April 5th by Njoku Ukoha, the chief press secretary to Governor Otti .

The delegation, comprised of Abiriba super stakeholders and community leaders, conveyed their backing for Otti, highlighting their efforts in voter registration, online party membership drives, and extensive sensitization campaigns. Their efforts span Abiriba, Aba, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and globally. Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Jackson Agbai Abba, a lawyer, praised the governor's remarkable achievements, particularly in infrastructure development. He emphasized the community's alignment with Governor Otti, despite recent political moves by one of their own, clarifying that such actions did not represent the community's collective stance. Mr. Agbai cited specific examples of their mobilization efforts, including house-to-house campaigns, engagements with churches and markets, and online party membership drives. He also lauded the completed asphalting of the Abiriba Ring-Road and urged Governor Otti to fulfill his promise to extend the asphalting to other roads previously built by the Abiriba self-help initiative. He also emphasized the significant economic and political influence of the Abiriba people, even those dispersed across the diaspora. Eleanya Ojuu Kalu, the Mayor of Ohafia Local Government Area, shared insights into their voter mobilization efforts, revealing that over 5,000 new voters have been registered in Abiriba through coordinated grassroots and diaspora engagements. These efforts encompassed farm settlements, markets, schools, and urban centers, including Aba and Umuahia, where registration points were strategically established. James Agbagha Ochunkwo, added that their visit symbolized the political unity and ideological alignment between the community and the governor. He highlighted the steadfast loyalty of Abiriba youths and professionals, both at home and abroad, reaffirming their consistent support for Governor Otti. He described the governor as the embodiment of good governance in Abia State. In response, Governor Otti expressed his gratitude for the visit and the show of solidarity, recognizing it as a meaningful Easter gesture. He reiterated his enduring relationship with the Abiriba people and acknowledged their contributions to the state's socio-economic advancement. He underscored that individual political choices do not impact the collective bond between his administration and the Abiriba community. The community's strong backing for Governor Otti demonstrates the importance of grassroots mobilization and the significance of community support in political endeavors. The Abiriba people’s commitment to campaigning for his re-election, through diverse strategies, reflects the community's trust in his leadership and their desire to see his administration continue. This united front is a testament to the community's commitment to supporting a leader they believe is driving positive change and development in their state. The Abiriba community’s actions serve as a model for political engagement and highlight the crucial role of community involvement in the political process. This includes not only voter registration and party membership but also providing support in various forms, demonstrating the importance of maintaining an active presence in political activities. This support from Abiriba community highlights the importance of inclusive governance and building partnerships with communities. The governor's appreciation and his acknowledgement of their contribution highlight his commitment to recognizing and valuing the input and support of the people he serves. This interaction between the governor and the Abiriba community sends a clear message about the value of unity, the significance of community, and the importance of active citizen participation in the political process





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