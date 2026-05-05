Abiodun Urges APC Aspirants to Embrace Consensus, Respect Zoning

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants to prioritize party unity, respect local government zoning arrangements, and embrace consensus-building ahead of forthcoming elections. He pledged to refund nomination fees to unsuccessful aspirants and offer future opportunities within the party.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun , has issued a strong call for unity and cooperation among All Progressives Congress ( APC ) aspirants in the state as the party gears up for upcoming elections.

The governor’s appeal came during a crucial strategic meeting held in Abeokuta, bringing together hopefuls vying for positions in the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly, alongside key party leaders representing all 20 local government areas of Ogun State. Governor Abiodun emphasized the importance of respecting established local government zoning arrangements and actively pursuing consensus-building as the most effective path forward.

He acknowledged the abundance of qualified individuals within the party eager to serve, but underscored the reality that only one candidate can ultimately emerge victorious for each available position. This necessitates a shift in focus from potentially divisive competition to a collaborative approach centered on dialogue and compromise, prioritizing the overall strength and unity of the APC. The governor specifically highlighted the role of zoning arrangements as a vital framework for ensuring fairness, equity, and inclusivity throughout the party structure.

He further stressed that local grassroots leaders possess the most accurate understanding of the aspirants and are therefore best equipped to identify and recommend the most suitable candidates to represent the party. Governor Abiodun was unequivocal in stating his commitment to a democratic process, asserting that he has no desire to impose candidates upon the electorate.

He affirmed that all decisions regarding candidate selection will be reached through thorough consultations with stakeholders at the local level, ensuring a transparent and participatory process. The governor’s message was a clear warning against the detrimental effects of contentious primary elections, which he described as often leading to bitterness, significant financial burdens, and damaging internal divisions that ultimately weaken the party’s prospects at the polls.

He firmly believes that consensus-building is the key to strengthening cohesion and fostering a united front as the elections draw nearer. To proactively address potential tensions and demonstrate the party’s commitment to fairness, Governor Abiodun announced a significant financial gesture: the full refund of nomination form fees to all aspirants who ultimately do not secure the party’s nomination.

This measure is intended to alleviate the financial strain on those who invest in the electoral process but are not selected as candidates. Beyond the financial refund, the governor also extended assurances of future compensation and opportunities within the party structure for all dedicated aspirants. He revealed that several individuals who have already demonstrated their commitment to party unity by stepping down or aligning with collective decisions have been favorably considered for government appointments.

This proactive approach, he explained, is designed to retain experienced and valuable party members, discouraging any potential for anti-party activities and fostering a sense of inclusivity. Governor Abiodun drew upon his own extensive political experience to inspire patience and perseverance among the aspirants. He recounted his own journey, noting that he first began contesting for office in 1993 but did not achieve the position of governor until 2019.

This personal anecdote served as a powerful reminder that setbacks are a natural part of the political process and that continued dedication can ultimately lead to success. He emphasized that the incentives offered were not intended as a means of buying loyalty but rather as a genuine expression of appreciation for commitment and a strategic effort to strengthen internal cohesion within the APC.

The governor’s address was met with widespread approval from senior party figures, who lauded the initiative as a pragmatic and effective approach to managing internal competition and rewarding unwavering loyalty. The response from party elders was overwhelmingly positive, with prominent figures such as Kola Ogunjobi, Olu Agemo, Adekunle Adesina, Gbenga Kaka, and Iyabo Apampa all publicly commending the governor’s initiative.

They described it as a well-considered and practical strategy for navigating the challenges of internal competition while simultaneously recognizing and rewarding the dedication of long-standing party members. These endorsements from respected elders further solidify the governor’s position and demonstrate broad support for his vision of a unified and cohesive APC.

Political observers have noted that this move by the APC in Ogun State represents a deliberate strategy to proactively manage internal contestation through a combination of consultation, consensus-building, and strategic appointments. This approach is seen as a crucial element in the party’s overall effort to maintain unity and present a strong, unified front as it heads into the upcoming elections. The emphasis on inclusivity and fairness is intended to minimize internal friction and maximize the party’s chances of success.

The governor’s commitment to refunding nomination fees and offering future opportunities is viewed as a significant step towards fostering a more equitable and supportive environment for all party members, regardless of whether they ultimately secure a nomination. The overall strategy underscores the APC’s determination to prioritize party unity and cohesion above all else, recognizing that a divided party is a weakened party.

The success of this approach will be closely watched as the election season progresses, and it could serve as a model for other state chapters of the APC seeking to navigate similar challenges of internal competition and maintain a unified front





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Ogun State APC Dapo Abiodun Elections Consensus Zoning Party Unity Nomination Fees Political Appointments

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