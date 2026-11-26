Ogun Governor Seyi Abiodun launches campaign in Ijebu-Ode, prioritizing the creation of Ogun East State in 2027 while highlighting federal economic reforms.

Ogun State Governor Seyi Abiodun has formally declared that the creation of the Ogun East Senatorial District as a separate state is his primary agenda if elected to the National Assembly on January 16, 2027. Speaking at the commissioning of his senatorial campaign office in Ijebu-Ode, Abiodun emphasized that his extensive experience in governance positions him to effectively engage federal lawmakers and other key stakeholders to advance this constitutional objective. He described the Ijebu-Remo region as highly viable for statehood, citing its robust human resources, significant economic potential, and abundant natural wealth as key drivers for the proposed development.

Strategic Mechanism for Statehood Approval

Abiodun acknowledged that establishing a new state requires strict legislative approval and full compliance with existing constitutional provisions. To achieve this, he outlined a strategy that involves leveraging his political network to secure necessary support from relevant federal institutions and legislative bodies. He positioned himself at the vanguard of the movement, promising to utilize his platform to navigate the complex bureaucratic and legal pathways required to legitimize the creation of the new state entity.

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The governor argued that the proposed state would unlock substantial economic opportunities for the communities within the Ogun East corridor. He specifically highlighted the potential for the planned deep sea port to serve as an economic catalyst, creating jobs and boosting trade for residents in the region. By framing state creation as a vehicle for infrastructural and economic empowerment, Abiodun aims to garner broad-based support from voters who seek tangible improvements in their daily lives and local development standards.

Endorsement of Federal Economic Reforms

While outlining his state-level priorities, Abiodun commended President Bola Tinubu for implementing critical economic reforms, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira. He described these measures as necessary steps to reposition the national economy, arguing that retaining the subsidy would have further weakened the country's finances. Abiodun claimed that the subsidy had cost the government approximately N4 billion monthly, a financial drain he believes the current administration has successfully addressed through these decisive policy changes.

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The governor also highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a key initiative providing financial assistance to students in tertiary institutions. He noted that while the economic reforms have caused hardship, the Federal Government has introduced measures to cushion the impact on vulnerable Nigerians. Abiodun cited a N75,000 monthly support programme, claiming that about 400,000 people in Ogun State have already benefited from this federal intervention, thereby demonstrating the tangible reach of the administration's social welfare efforts.

Local Interventions and Infrastructure Projects

Abiodun detailed his administration's local support schemes, including a program where 10 people in each polling unit received N15,000, with plans to increase this amount to N45,000. He stated that a significant number of residents had benefited from this initiative, alongside the distribution of transformers, solar-powered streetlights, solar-powered boreholes, and road graders to local communities. These interventions are designed to directly improve the quality of life and provide essential services to underserved areas within his jurisdiction.

The governor also listed extensive infrastructure projects, including roads, housing, medical centres, hospitals, schools, and the Gateway International Airport. He specified that his administration has constructed 26 roads in Ijebu-Ode and about three in Ogun Waterside, areas that had gone 16 years without government road construction. Furthermore, he highlighted that Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Ijebu East, Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ikenne, and Remo North have all benefited from his administration's comprehensive infrastructure programme, demonstrating a widespread impact across the state.

Constituency Office and Political Alliance

Abiodun thanked the All Progressives Congress (APC) for giving him the opportunity to serve as governor and providing the platform to contest the senatorial seat. He described the newly commissioned campaign office in Ijebu-Ode as a constituency office and resource centre for residents, as well as a coordination point for the governor, federal lawmakers, and the President during visits to the district. This office will provide residents with a direct channel to communicate their needs and complaints, ensuring timely responses to local issues.

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Abiodun assured residents that all their priorities for the senatorial role would be addressed through this office, allowing him to efficiently gather and act on their demands. By integrating the campaign office with constituency services, he aims to maintain a strong connection with the electorate while preparing for the legislative battle ahead. His dual focus on immediate local service delivery and long-term structural changes like state creation underscores his strategy to remain relevant and responsive to the needs of the Ogun East populace as the January 16, 2027 election approaches.