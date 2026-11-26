Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun promises to champion the creation of Ijebu-Remo State in the Senate if elected to represent the Ogun East Senatorial District in January 2027.

On Wednesday, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun declared that achieving the creation of Ijebu-Remo State would serve as a primary legislative objective during his tenure in the National Assembly. He made this commitment at the commissioning of his Ogun East Senatorial Campaign office located in Ijebu-Ode, signaling his intent to run for the seat in the upcoming 16 January 2027 elections. The Governor emphasized that the proposed new state possesses the necessary human resources, economic potential, and natural endowments to function as a viable and productive entity within the Nigerian federation.

Abiodun Pledges Senate Push for New State

Abiodun explicitly stated that he would position himself at the forefront of the movement to establish Ijebu-Remo State should he secure election to the Senate. He explained that the constitutional process for creating new states requires specific legislative actions and the fulfillment of established legal requirements. To navigate this complex process, the Governor pledged to engage actively with federal lawmakers, fellow senators, and members of the House of Representatives to build the necessary political consensus and support for the initiative.

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Governor Defends Economic Reforms and Relief Measures

During his address, Abiodun offered strong support for the economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu, specifically citing the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira as essential steps for economic repositioning. He argued that maintaining the previous subsidy regime was costing the country approximately N4 billion monthly and would have further weakened the national economy. While acknowledging the immediate financial hardships faced by citizens due to these changes, he highlighted various government interventions designed to cushion the impact on vulnerable populations and stabilize living standards.

Details of Financial Support for Ogun Residents

The Governor provided specific data regarding financial assistance programs aimed at alleviating economic pressure in his state. He noted that approximately 400,000 beneficiaries in Ogun State had received support through the Federal Government's monthly N75,000 program targeting vulnerable Nigerians. Additionally, Abiodun disclosed that his own administration implemented a local support scheme distributing N15,000 to 10 beneficiaries in each polling unit, with plans to increase this amount to N45,000. He reported that roughly 15,000 people across the Ogun East Senatorial District had already benefited from this localized intervention.

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Infrastructure Development in Ogun East District

Abiodun outlined extensive infrastructure projects undertaken by his administration to boost development in the Ogun East region, which includes Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Ijebu East, Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ikenne, and Remo North. He highlighted the construction of 26 roads in Ijebu-Ode and noted that about three roads had been built in Ogun Waterside, an area that had not seen government road construction for 16 years prior to his administration. Other improvements included the distribution of solar-powered streetlights, boreholes, and transformers to enhance rural infrastructure and living conditions.

Future Projects and Political Ambitions

Beyond immediate infrastructure, the Governor announced ongoing preparations for the Ogun State Deep Sea Port project in Ogun Waterside, which he described as a key driver for unlocking the district's economic potential. He listed other major developments including the Gateway International Airport, hospitals, medical centers, and housing units constructed across the state. Abiodun concluded by expressing gratitude to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for granting him the platform to contest the senatorial seat, reaffirming his commitment to leveraging his governance experience to serve the Ogun East constituency in the National Assembly.