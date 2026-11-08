Abiodun Says Ogun Ready for State Police With Over 6,000 Amotekun and So-Safe Personnel

Governor Dapo Abiodun says Ogun State is well-positioned for state policing after the House of Assembly approved its creation, citing over 6,000 Amotekun and So-Safe Corps personnel. He spoke at the 50th Ereke Day celebration in Ikenne, where he also ordered the reconstruction of Delabo-Ikenne Road.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has said Ogun State is well-positioned to establish its own police force, with over 6,000 personnel from the Ogun State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, and the So-Safe Corps available to provide an experienced manpower base.

Ogun State Police Command Manpower Base

Abiodun said the state had already established a strong security foundation that would facilitate the transition to state policing and strengthen the protection of lives and property. The governor spoke over the weekend at the 50th anniversary celebration of Ereke Day in Ikenne, Ikenne Local Government Area, where he described the Ogun State House of Assembly's approval of State Police as a significant milestone in the state's efforts to strengthen its security architecture.

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Abiodun, who chairs the Nigeria Governors' Forum Committee on State Police Creation and represents President Bola Tinubu in the committee, said Ogun was prepared to translate the initiative into an effective policing structure. He said, I am the Chairman of the Governors' Forum on State Police Creation and the representative of the President in the Governors' Forum on State Police Creation. I am proud to announce that the Ogun State House of Assembly has approved the creation of State Police.

Between Amotekun and So-Safe Corps, we have over 6,000 personnel. We are ready for the Ogun State Police Command, and that will make the difference in protecting the lives and property of our people, he said. According to him, effective security remained fundamental to economic growth and sustainable development, stressing that collaboration between communities and security agencies was essential to creating a safe environment for residents, businesses and investors.

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In a related development, Abiodun directed the immediate reconstruction of the Delabo-Ikenne Road, promising that the intervention would improve accessibility, facilitate economic activities and strengthen connectivity within the community. Speaking on the golden jubilee of Ereke Day, the governor described the 50-year milestone as a remarkable testament to the unity, shared heritage and collective determination of the people of Ikenne. Fifty years is very remarkable in the tradition and history of any people.

Ereke Day Golden Jubilee Celebration

It speaks to a united and common heritage, shared values and a collective determination to build a better future, he said. He commended the traditional rulers and the Ikenne Traditional Council of Chiefs for their leadership, wisdom and commitment to preserving the unity of the community and promoting development.

Abiodun also congratulated the people of Ikenne on sustaining the celebration for five decades, describing it as evidence of their forefathers' foresight, the sacrifices of successive generations and the enduring strength of their communal spirit. He noted that Ereke Day had evolved from an annual cultural gathering into a platform for intellectual engagement, institutional development, infrastructure advancement and the preservation of the community's heritage. Ereke Day represents much more than an annual cultural gathering.

It is a powerful demonstration of what a united and purposeful community can accomplish, he added. The governor praised the Ikenne Community Development Association for mobilising the people's human, intellectual and financial resources to address the community's developmental needs. He noted that while the government had a responsibility to provide leadership and create an enabling environment, sustainable development required active community participation and ownership.

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Describing Ikenne as a community of considerable historical significance to Ogun State and Nigeria, Abiodun recalled its association with prominent national figures, including the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and renowned educationist, Dr Tai Solarin. He said their contributions to education, democratic governance and national development remain enduring legacies. The governor said the community's development initiatives demonstrated the importance of collective action in creating lasting assets for present and future generations.

Ogun State Road Construction Rehabilitation

Abiodun disclosed that his administration had constructed and rehabilitated more than 1,700 kilometres of roads across Ogun State, including over 40 roads in Remoland, to improve connectivity, open up rural communities and stimulate economic activity. The governor reiterated that peace and security were indispensable to development, noting that no society could achieve meaningful progress in an atmosphere of insecurity.

He also urged young people in Ikenne to shun political violence and resist attempts by politicians to manipulate them ahead of the 2027 general elections. No political ambition is worth the peace of our community, and no temporary inducement is worth sacrificing your future, he cautioned. He urged the youths to embrace political maturity, patriotism and responsible civic participation, stressing that elections should be driven by ideas, credible leadership, performance and issue-based engagement rather than violence, intimidation or destruction.

Abiodun further appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, professionals and indigenes of Ikenne in the diaspora to sustain their contributions to the development of their ancestral community. Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Kunle Soname, described Abiodun as a true son of Remoland and commended his administration's contributions to Ikenne, particularly the donation of a 500KVA transformer and the reconstruction of Awolowo Road, among other interventions.