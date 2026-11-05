Abiodun Orders Reconstruction of Saje-Elega-Adedotun Road, Sets Up APC Reconciliation Committee

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has ordered immediate reconstruction of the Saje-Elega-Adedotun Road in Abeokuta South and announced a reconciliation committee to unite APC members ahead of 2027.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has ordered the immediate reconstruction of the Saje-Elega-Adedotun Road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area. Construction work is expected to commence next week.

The governor gave the directive on Tuesday at a stakeholders meeting with ward and local government executive members of the All Progressives Congress, APC. The meeting was held at the Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta. Abiodun said the reconstruction forms part of his administration's commitment to upgrading infrastructure. He said the project would give Abeokuta, the state capital, a befitting facelift.

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Governor Constitutes APC Reconciliation Committee

In a move to strengthen the party's internal cohesion, the governor also announced plans to constitute a reconciliation committee. The committee will address lingering disagreements and promote unity among APC members, particularly in Abeokuta South. The committee will be chaired by the state APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi. Its members will include former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt.

Hon. Titi Oseni, and Hon. Nurudeen Olaleye. Abiodun said the committee would work towards resolving internal differences.

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He said it would also help build a stronger, more united party at the grassroots. The governor urged party members to embrace and accommodate politicians who had recently defected from opposition parties into the APC. He stressed the importance of inclusiveness in strengthening the party's political base. He also commended members for their contributions to the growth of the party.

Abiodun Highlights Grassroots Infrastructure Development

On grassroots development, Abiodun reiterated his administration's commitment to improving living conditions in communities across the state. He listed essential infrastructure to include boreholes, electricity transformers and solar-powered streetlights. He called on local government chairmen, Community Development Associations, CDAs, traditional rulers and religious leaders to work closely with the government. He said they should help identify pressing community needs and determine areas requiring urgent intervention.

Meanwhile, at a separate stakeholders meeting with APC members in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, the governor commended party faithful for their consistent support since 2019. That meeting was held at Comprehensive Academy, Abeokuta. He attributed the growing strength of the APC in Ogun State to unity, cooperation and collective commitment among its members. Abiodun assured party members that his administration would continue to prioritise their welfare.

Ogun Governor Urges APC Mobilisation for 2027

He also urged them to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and intensify efforts towards securing victory for all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.