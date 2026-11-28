Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun unveiled a N40 million interest-free revolving loan scheme for young traders in Ijebu-Ode, alongside farm equipment distribution and rental fee reductions.

Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, has officially announced a N40 million interest-free revolving support scheme designed specifically for young traders in Ijebu-Ode. This major economic initiative was unveiled on Thursday during targeted engagements with market leaders, agricultural stakeholders, and community representatives in the Ijebu-Ode area. The program aims to stimulate local economic activities, strengthen food security, and expand commercial opportunities across the state.

Financial Support For Young Market Traders

The governor introduced the interest-free revolving facility during a meeting with members of the Olabisi Onabanjo International Market Youth Forum. He explained that the primary mechanism of this scheme involves enabling beneficiaries to lend money to one another to purchase goods and expand their businesses. Abiodun emphasized that while no interest will be collected on these loans, he will occasionally request updates on how well the traders are performing. This model is designed to encourage entrepreneurship and strengthen financial cooperation among young traders in the region.

Also read Abiodun Pledges Ijebu-Remo State Creation if Elected Senator

In addition to the loan scheme, Abiodun announced immediate reductions in shop rental fees at the market to ease the financial burden on traders. The cost of shops located inside the market complex has been reduced from N5,000 to N3,000. For shops situated outside the market complex, the rental fee has been adjusted downward from N10,000 to N6,000. The governor stated that these changes are intended to make the market more affordable and conducive for daily business operations.

Abiodun also addressed the physical infrastructure and security of the market area. He promised to strengthen security around the market through the deployment of additional personnel, although specific numbers were not detailed. Furthermore, he directed that the desilting of drainages around the market will commence the following week. He also assured traders that damaged roofs within the market complex will be replaced to improve the overall working environment for vendors and customers.

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Support For Agricultural Productivity

During a separate engagement with agricultural stakeholders, including fish, pig, and poultry farmers, cooperative societies, and representatives of farm settlements, Abiodun assured participants that another round of tractor and farm implement distribution would begin soon. He described farmers as critical partners in achieving national food security. The governor stressed that his administration is committed to providing the necessary support to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen the state's food production capacity.

The governor recalled that his administration had previously distributed tractors, improved seedlings, and other farm inputs to local farmers. He noted that the achievements recorded by Ogun's fish farmers had attracted attention from other states seeking to understudy the state's agricultural development model. Abiodun also acknowledged the significant contribution of poultry farmers to Ogun's position as a leading poultry-producing state in Nigeria, highlighting the sector's importance to the local economy.

Security And Infrastructure Developments

Addressing security concerns, Abiodun maintained that Ogun State remains one of the most peaceful states in the country. He attributed this stability to the collaboration between conventional security agencies and community-based organizations, particularly the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC). He commended the PCRC for its partnership with security agencies and assured the public that his administration is ready to establish a state police force once the necessary constitutional and legal frameworks are put in place.

The proposed state police structure is intended to be distributed fairly to strengthen security operations across the state. Abiodun also highlighted various infrastructure and social development projects undertaken by his administration, including road construction, housing schemes, medical centers, hospitals, schools, and the Gateway International Airport. These developments are part of a broader agenda to consolidate growth and improve the quality of life for residents in Ogun State.

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Political Aspirations And Community Response

During these engagements, Abiodun reiterated his commitment to championing the creation of Ijebu-Remo State if elected to represent the senatorial district. He framed this political aspiration as part of his broader efforts to drive development and administrative efficiency in the region. The governor's interventions were received positively by community leaders, including the Baba-Oloja, Alhaji Jamiu Amuludun, and the market's youth leader, Soji Ademola.

Both leaders welcomed the proposed improvements in security and infrastructure, expressing strong support for the governor's interventions in the market and agricultural sectors. They also voiced their backing for Abiodun's aspiration to represent Ogun East in the Senate. The governor expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation of market men and women since he assumed office in 2019, noting that their contributions have helped sustain peace and economic activities across the state.