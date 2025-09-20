Abiodun Aladetan Elected Chairman of Lagos State TUC, Vows to Prioritize Workers' Welfare

Abiodun Aladetan has been elected as the new Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC). He has promised to focus on workers' welfare and rights, particularly in the private and informal sectors. Key initiatives include reactivating the mass housing project and securing a permanent secretariat for the council.

Abiodun Aladetan has been elected Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC , marking a new chapter for workers' rights and welfare in the state. The election, which took place on Thursday at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Yaba, saw Aladetan, a prominent figure from the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, secure the leadership position.

His victory is seen as a significant step towards advocating for the rights of workers, particularly those in the private and informal sectors, who often face precarious working conditions and limited protections. Aladetan's commitment to placing workers' welfare and rights at the forefront of his administration signals a proactive approach to address the challenges faced by the labor force in Lagos State. This includes tackling issues such as unfair treatment, inadequate compensation, and the impact of technological advancements on employment. The election also ushered in a new team of executive officers who will work alongside Aladetan to implement his vision for a better working environment for all workers in the state. The newly elected officials, representing a diverse range of unions, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles, promising a collaborative approach to achieving the goals outlined in the chairman's agenda. The TUC Lagos State Council is now poised to become a stronger voice for workers, championing their cause and ensuring their voices are heard by both government and employers alike. This election reflects the ongoing efforts of the TUC to adapt to the evolving landscape of the labor market and to empower workers to navigate the challenges of the modern workplace. The council's activities will have a profound impact on the lives of countless workers, especially those in the private and informal sectors. \Alongside Aladetan, seven other executive officers were elected to form a comprehensive leadership team. These individuals, drawn from various unions, will contribute their expertise and experience to ensure the effective implementation of the council's programs and policies. Chinatu Iregbeyen of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, was elected as Vice Chairman, bringing valuable insights from the financial sector. Hannah Omeje of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, was elected as Secretary, and her expertise in the oil and gas sector will be crucial in addressing issues related to workers in that industry. Egbukichi Veronica of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, will contribute her expertise, with Samsondeen Ajala of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, serving as Treasurer to handle the financial aspects of the council. Salau Oladele of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies, SSASCGOC, was elected as Financial Secretary, while Kabiawu Gbolahan of the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, was elected as Public Relations Officer, responsible for communicating the council's activities to the public. Martins Adesanoye of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, was elected as Auditor, tasked with ensuring financial accountability and transparency within the council. This diverse and experienced team reflects the TUC's commitment to inclusivity and its understanding of the varied needs of workers across different sectors. Their combined efforts will be crucial in implementing the chairman's vision and achieving the goals of the Lagos State Council. This team's composition showcases the strength of the TUC as a representative body, demonstrating its capacity to address the multifaceted challenges faced by the working population. The collective efforts of these leaders promise a period of enhanced advocacy, increased worker protections, and improved welfare programs. \In his acceptance speech, Aladetan outlined his plans to address the key challenges facing workers in Lagos State. He emphasized his commitment to championing the cause of workers, particularly in the face of workplace evolution driven by automation and artificial intelligence. He acknowledged that many workers, especially those in the private sector, are subjected to unfair treatment and that safeguarding their rights would be a top priority. Aladetan announced specific initiatives aimed at improving the lives of workers. These include reactivating the TUC mass housing initiative, securing a permanent secretariat for the Lagos Council, and introducing agricultural empowerment programs to support members in achieving self-sufficiency after retirement. The reactivation of the mass housing initiative will provide affordable housing options for workers, addressing a critical need for many. The establishment of a permanent secretariat will provide a central hub for the council's activities, improving its organizational efficiency and visibility. The introduction of agricultural empowerment programs will equip workers with the skills and resources needed to generate income and secure their financial future after retirement. Furthermore, Aladetan pledged to intensify engagement with the government to improve welfare packages for pensioners, including access to free healthcare and transportation benefits. This commitment to improving the lives of retirees highlights the council's dedication to ensuring the well-being of workers throughout their entire careers. These measures demonstrate the new chairman's multifaceted approach to improving the lives of workers in Lagos State and strengthening the TUC's position as a strong voice for labor rights





