Abigail Moses Arraigned in Kaduna Court for Alleged Misappropriation of N6.7m

Abigail Moses, a 35-year-old woman from Kabala West in Kaduna State, has been arraigned before a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court over the alleged misappropriation of N6.7 million belonging to her employer. Moses is facing a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

A 35-year-old woman, Abigail Moses , has been arraigned before a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court over the alleged misappropriation of N6.7 million belonging to her employer. Moses, a resident of Kabala West in Kaduna State, is facing a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

The case was reported on April 28 by Kingsley Vincent at the Gabasawa Police Station in Kaduna. According to the prosecution, the defendant, who worked as a secretary at Vincent & Sons Trading Company Nigeria Ltd, allegedly diverted N6.7 million generated from sales proceeds. An audit conducted by the company uncovered the alleged misappropriation after the defendant reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory account of the funds.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum. The case was adjourned until June 25 for hearing





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Abigail Moses Misappropriation Criminal Breach Of Trust Vincent & Sons Trading Company Nigeria Ltd Gabasawa Police Station Kaduna State Government Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel Bail Audits Sales Proceeds

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