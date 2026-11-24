The Abia State Police Command arrested Ettoh Barkerk on November 22 after she allegedly assaulted a police inspector and tore his uniform during an operation at CKC Church in Aba. Police say she was caught with fireworks and tried to retrieve the recovered exhibits.

The Abia State Police Command has arrested and is prosecuting a woman, Ettoh Barkerk, accused of assaulting a police inspector and tearing his uniform during an operation at CKC Church in Aba, Abia State.

The arrest was made on November 22 following a distress call about hoodlums disrupting a church service. According to the police, the Ndiegoro Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call on Sunday reporting that some hoodlums were throwing fireworks indiscriminately within the church premises, causing panic among worshippers and threatening public peace. A patrol team from the Division was swiftly mobilised to the scene to contain the situation, prevent further escalation, and restore public order.

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Police Condemn Barkerk Assault On Officer

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. She said the command strongly condemned the incident, describing it as reprehensible and unacceptable conduct that undermined respect for law enforcement officers and the rule of law. The statement said Barkerk was apprehended at the scene with fireworks in her possession.

However, she became violent when officers attempted to carry out their duties. She allegedly assaulted an inspector attached to the patrol team, tore his uniform, and attempted to forcibly retrieve the recovered fireworks. The suspect was subsequently subdued and arrested, while the recovered fireworks and other relevant exhibits were secured for investigation.

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The police said normalcy had since returned to the church premises and its environs, adding that monitoring of the area was ongoing to prevent any further breach of peace. The command reiterated its commitment to carrying out its constitutional responsibilities. It warned that it would not tolerate assault, obstruction, or interference with police officers performing their lawful duties.

Public Urged To Respect Law Enforcement

It urged members of the public to remain law-abiding, exercise restraint, and respect law enforcement officers carrying out their legitimate responsibilities of protecting lives and property. The case is proceeding to prosecution following her arrest.