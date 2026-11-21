Governor Alex Otti directs a ₦7 billion upgrade of Umuahia's infrastructure, including new roads and a railway station, to transform the capital city.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has officially directed a massive infrastructure transformation for the Umuahia capital city, backed by a projected investment of approximately ₦7 billion. This strategic initiative aims to modernize the state's transportation network and eliminate chronic traffic bottlenecks that have long plagued commuters in the region.

Strategic Road Linkages and Traffic Relief

A central component of this development involves the construction of a new access road connecting Okpara Square directly to Bende Road. Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Otti, confirmed that this new route will allow motorists to bypass critical congestion points, specifically Library Avenue, the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) junction, and Umudike junctions.

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The implementation of this new link road is expected to drastically reduce traffic volume around the FMC and Umudike junctions. By providing a more efficient pathway for vehicular movement, the state government intends to enhance daily commutes and improve overall urban mobility within the capital city.

Railway Integration and Capital Development

The Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), operating under General Manager Kingsley Agomuo, is driving the execution of this project in strict adherence to the governor's directives. On 26 August, the Abia State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to facilitate the construction of an access road across the railway corridor.

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This infrastructure work is part of a broader strategy to integrate the Umuahia railway station and bus terminal into a cohesive, major transportation hub. The goal is to provide the state capital with a comprehensive facelift that aligns with modern urban planning standards and improves regional connectivity.

Banking District Access and Security Relocation

Additionally, the state government plans to reconstruct an abandoned road segment linking the First Bank area to the Keystone, Sterling, and FCMB bank zones. This reconstruction will offer motorists a shorter, alternative route that avoids the Government House axis, further decentralizing traffic flow in the city center.

Governor Otti has also issued specific instructions for the UCDA to relocate the existing police station currently situated within the railway corridor to a temporary facility. The authority is tasked with designing a new, shared railway station and police station in collaboration with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to ensure security and operational efficiency.

Political Statement on State Development

Ferdinand Ekeoma emphasized the political significance of these developments, stating that the transformation is essential to halt any mockery of Abia State in the comity of nations regarding underdevelopment. The comprehensive plan reflects a decisive push by the state administration to demonstrate tangible progress and modernization.

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These coordinated efforts represent a significant shift in the state's approach to urban development, aiming to create a more functional and economically viable capital city for residents and investors alike.